AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has decided to require all its employees, in all offices around the world, sit for the ‘Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Cyber Fluency Assessment Test’.

This decision comes as part of the Organization’s keenness to provide a secure data and information working environment for its employees and clients, especially in light of the global expansion in the field of cybersecurity.

Mr. Tawfiq Talhouni, executive director of Digital Literacy at TAG.Global, said that the test plays an important role in raising awareness about potential cyber threats and in reinforcing the concept of responsibility among all employees towards information security. It also aims to promote the use of encryption security measures, strong user password policies, and regular updates of software and programs.

He added that the test also contributes to building a strong cyber security culture in society; especially in light of the need for information security in the future, and it helps promote open communication channels for reporting suspicious activities and incidents, as well as early detection and mitigation of cyber risks. This will be achieved through integrating information security principles into daily practices and organizational processes.

Further, Mr. Talhouni pointed out that the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Cyber Fluency Assessment Test aims to evaluate the candidate's capacities to protect information and prevent data theft or breach of systems when using electronic devices.

It is worth mentioning that the Test enables candidates to take the exam at any time and in any of the authorized centers, as well as the selection of exam language: Arabic or English. The Test will be regularly updated to cope with ongoing development and advancements in the cybersecurity industry.