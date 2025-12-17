Enhancing convenience and improving access for families and visitors to the zoo, the initiative aims to make visits more seamless and enjoyable.

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Park Zoo and Resorts (EPZR) has announced the launch of a complimentary shuttle bus service from Al Wahda Mall to make the zoo visits more convenient for families and visitors from the city and other places. The EPZR signed a year-long partnership with Al Wahda Mall to introduce the service, aimed to make visits to the zoo easier, more accessible, and more enjoyable for residents and visitors.

The new service offers a seamless connection between one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular shopping destinations in the heart of the city, and the emirate’s leading wildlife attraction, allowing families and mall visitors to transition effortlessly from retail to nature-based experiences.

Operating every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the shuttle service runs on a fixed route between Al Wahda Mall and Emirates Park Zoo. On Fridays, departures from Al Wahda Mall are scheduled at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, with return trips from the zoo at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. On Saturdays and Sundays, pick-ups from the mall take place at 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM, with return trips from the zoo at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Clearly marked and branded pick-up and drop-off points at both locations ensure visibility and ease of use for guests.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Saeed Alamin Director of Zoo Operations at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, said: “This partnership with Al Wahda Mall is about creating a smoother, more enjoyable experience for our visitors. By offering a complimentary shuttle service, we are removing barriers to access and making it easier for families and tourists to include a visit to the zoo as part of their day. It’s a simple yet meaningful step towards connecting urban lifestyles with nature and wildlife.”

“Further to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Emirates Park Zoo and Al Wahda Mall for the launch of the shuttle service year-long collaboration, the agreement also opens the door for additional joint initiatives aimed at enhancing guest engagement and delivering added value to visitors over the coming months,” added Mr Saeed Alamin

Mr. Mayank M. Pal, General Manager of Al Wahda Mall, said, “The initiative reflects a shared commitment between Al Wahda Mall and Emirates Park zoo and resort aimed at enhancing guest convenience and encourage family-friendly outings. After completing their shopping at Al Wahda Mall, visitors can simply board the free shuttle and enjoy a comfortable ride directly to the park, with return trips bringing guests back to the mall at the end of their visit.”

“Beyond transport convenience, the partnership aims to enhance the overall visitor journey, improving accessibility for families, and encouraging more frequent visits to the zoo, particularly over weekends. It is also expected to support increased footfall for both destinations while strengthening joint brand visibility through coordinated marketing and promotional efforts,” Mr Sooraj KP Deputy General Manager, AL Wahda Mall

With this new shuttle service, the zoo and the mall reaffirm their commitment to creating convenient, family-oriented experiences that bring the community closer to nature while enriching leisure options in the capital.

About Emirates Park Zoo and Resort

Emirates Park Zoo and Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel.

The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight.

Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

