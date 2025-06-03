In line with the UAE’s Industrial Transformation,

H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel: The partnership with ADU aims to empower students and is a practical step toward linking scientific research with the needs of the industrial sector.

Professor Ghassan Aouad: This MoU reflects our shared commitment with MoIAT to empower today’s students - who are the architects of tomorrow’s robust economy.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reinforcing its commitment to advancing the UAE’s national industrial strategy, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), marking a significant step toward deepening cooperation in the fields of industrial innovation, academic engagement, and national capacity building. The agreement outlines a framework for joint initiatives that foster industrial innovation, connect academia with industry, and empower national talent by aligning scientific research with market needs. It also includes the development of specialized training programs for students and startups in support of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative.

The MoU was signed recently by His Excellency Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT and Dr. Hamad Odhabi, Vice Chancellor of AI and Operational Excellence at Abu Dhabi University, on the sidelines of the fourth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” forum. The signing followed ADU’s active participation in the event, where the university showcased a range of student-led innovations aligned with the UAE’s strategic industrial priorities.

H.E. Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, said: “The Ministry, in collaboration with strategic partners, continues to boost the industrial sector’s growth, competitiveness, and investment appeal. Academic institutions play a key role in building capacity and empowering national talent for sustainable industrial growth. Our partnership with ADU is a practical step to align research with industry needs, empower students, and deliver innovative solutions, strengthening the business environment and supporting a resilient, competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

Commenting on the occasion, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: “This MoU reflects our shared commitment with MoIAT to empower today’s students - who are the architects of tomorrow’s robust economy - and to position academic institutions as key drivers of sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness. By aligning academia with national priorities, we are nurturing a new generation equipped with the skills, knowledge, and innovative mindset needed to lead sustainable growth on a global scale.”

The partnership will drive various collaborative initiatives and projects to advance the UAE’s industrial transformation. These efforts will promote innovation across priority sectors, facilitate knowledge exchange in advanced technologies, and develop professional training programs for students, specialists, and startups. It also aims to strengthen the impact of local initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates by highlighting the critical role of universities in shaping the industrial ecosystem.

During ADU’s participation at Make it in the Emirates, students presented diverse, innovative projects that reflected the university’s commitment to applied research, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary learning. Highlights included PipeGuard Falcon, an AI-powered robotic system for pipeline inspection and predictive maintenance; 3D-printed concrete solutions using locally sourced materials to support sustainable infrastructure; and AiMM, a smart medication management system designed to enhance patient safety and healthcare efficiency. Other highlights included a drone detection and tracking system, an autonomous marine vessel for debris collection, an AgriTech dispersion device for precision farming, and custom circuit boards advancing automation and electronics.

Abu Dhabi University reaffirms its role as a key contributor to the UAE’s industrial transformation and its continued participation in ambitious national initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates. By cultivating innovation and talent, ADU is preparing the next generation of engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs to lead in a future shaped by advanced technology, sustainability, and knowledge-based growth.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to the 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 79 places.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

