UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMC Healthcare (NMC), one of the UAE’s largest private healthcare providers, to foster innovation and research in medical education. This partnership aligns with Abu Dhabi’s key initiatives in healthcare education and further supports the UAE’s long-term strategy to ensure a highly skilled and agile healthcare workforce.

Additionally, the collaboration also aligns with ADU’s commitment to delivering high-quality educational experiences to its students and prepare them to lead across several sectors in the UAE. Through the partnership, NMC will offer ADU students from the College of Health Sciences access to NMC’s state-of-the-art medical diagnostic labs and educational resources, while providing them with the opportunity to engage with experts to provide them with practical life insights and boost their knowledge in the field of health sciences. The collaboration will also extend to consultancy, academic support, institutional assistance and human and administrative development to enhance the academic offering of the institute. ADU’s medical students will also be provided with internship and career opportunities at NMC.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partner, NMC Healthcare, and look forward to further strengthening our medical program through practical hands-on field experience and world-class career opportunities. Through fostering innovation and research among our students and faculty, we aim to contribute to the UAE’s goal of nurturing a knowledge-based economy and sustainable scientific community. At ADU, we continuously seek partnerships with leading national and international industry partners to equip our students with high-quality programs and real-world experiences that will help them excel in their future careers.”

NMC Healthcare CEO, David Hadley, said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing healthcare education and research in the UAE. By combining the strengths of ADU and NMC, and by creating stronger connections between healthcare academia and its practical applications, we are proudly supporting ADU’s efforts in cultivating a new generation of healthcare professionals who are equipped to meet the evolving needs of our community.”

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, and Mr. David Hadley, Chief Executive Officer of NMC Healthcare. The signing was in the presence of Dr. Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer at NMC, Mr. Frank Delisi, NMC Vice President of Operations, and Mr. Sharif Shahine, General Manager of NMC, as well as Ms. Zainab Abdulameer, NMC Vice President for Emiratization, and Dr. Samira Alobeidli, Director Neurodevelopmental and Disabilities at NMC.

In an effort to advance the UAE’s healthcare innovation and research landscape, both entities will work closely to host conferences, workshops, seminars, and training programs focused on the latest developments and best practices in the field of health science. These programs and workshops will focus on various fields of study, including public health, occupational and environmental health and safety, diagnostic medicine, laboratory medicine, molecular and medical genetics, human nutrition, and dietetics. They will also collaborate in developing joint programs and awareness campaigns.

Moreover, ADU faculty members will provide the NMC workforce with academic insights on best practices in human resource development and leadership.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research quality and 192 globally, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About NMC Healthcare:

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates, and the third largest in Oman. Since 1975, NMC has provided high quality, personalised, and compassionate care to its patients and are proud to have earned the trust of millions of people in the UAE and around the world.

NMC’s network is made up of 85 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al Ain, as well as medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities throughout the UAE. The NMC Healthcare Group also includes the ProVita International Medical Centre, CosmeSurge, and Fakih IVF Fertility Centre brands. NMC’s Fakih IVF is ranked as one of the leading in-vitro fertilization service providers worldwide.

Whether it is providing comprehensive medical services directly to patients, or in collaboration with healthcare providers internationally, NMC Healthcare is committed to delivering high quality, personalised care that matters.

For more information, visit www.nmc.ae.

