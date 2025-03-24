UAE, Abu Dhabi: In a significant step towards enriching innovation and enhancing its global academic presence, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has officially joined the 4th Generation University (4GU) initiative. This pioneering global community unites leading universities dedicated to reshaping education, advancing research, and driving societal development to exchange knowledge, expertise and best practices.

By aligning with the 4GU initiative, ADU positions itself as a vital cornerstone of regional innovation ecosystems, expanding its contributions beyond traditional education and research. Through dynamic engagement with renowned institutions worldwide, ADU seeks to harness data-driven insights that will empower its evolving role in the higher education landscape.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, initiatives like the fourth Generation University are essential for cultivating the innovation and agility required to tackle the complex challenges of our time. At ADU, we are committed to not only advancing academic excellence but also empowering our students and faculty with the tools they need to drive meaningful change in the region and beyond. By collaborating with distinguished institutions worldwide, we can harness diverse insights and pioneering strategies, ensuring that our graduates are equipped to thrive and lead in an interconnected world. This partnership exemplifies our vision of redefining higher education as a dynamic force for societal progress and transformative growth.”

The alliance with 4GUcommunity will enable ADU to exchange transformative knowledge and best practices, ensuring that the value of higher education is upheld and amplified. The university will also gain access to valuable data-driven insights to enhance collaborations with regional and international partners, contributing to the development of a shared impact framework and reinforcing its thought leadership in higher education innovation. This milestone underscores ADU's commitment to shaping the future of education and research, reinforcing its role as a driver of innovation and societal transformation in the UAE and beyond.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

