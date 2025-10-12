Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DAMAC Group to strengthen academic excellence, professional development, and applied research opportunities. The partnership will provide students with practical insights into DAMAC’s diverse operations, including property development, hospitality, retail, logistics, and capital markets, while fostering joint research initiatives and knowledge-sharing between both institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Anas Najdawi, Dubai Campus Director and Associate Professor of Management Information Systems at Abu Dhabi University and Shirin Sehgal, Vice President of People and Performance at DAMAC during a ceremony at ADU’s Dubai campus. The collaboration aligns with ADU’s commitment to equipping students with practical skills and real-world experience that prepare them to succeed in today’s dynamic business environment.

Dr. Anas Najdawi, Dubai Campus Director and Associate Professor of Management Information Systems at Abu Dhabi University, said: “At ADU, we are committed to equipping our students with the tools and experiences they need to succeed in sectors such as real estate, hospitality, and digital business. This partnership with DAMAC Group creates a transformative opportunity by combining ADU’s academic expertise with practical industry engagement. It offers professionals opportunities to enhance their knowledge and advance their careers while providing a platform for students to gain the skills and insights needed to excel in today’s professional landscape, preparing the next generation of leaders to make meaningful contributions across the UAE and beyond.”

Through this collaboration, ADU students will gain access to internships and mentorship opportunities, providing practical exposure to industry settings and real-world applications of their academic learning. They will also engage in research projects and capstone initiatives, gaining hands-on experience that complements their studies. At the same time, DAMAC employees will benefit from scholarships, specialized training, and professional development programs at ADU’s Dubai campus. Faculty and students will have the opportunity to contribute to applied research initiatives, further strengthening academic and industry collaboration. This partnership reinforces ADU’s role as a hub for industry-aligned learning, applied research, and workforce development.

Mr. M.P. John, Chief Human Capital Officer at DAMAC, said: “This MoU with Abu Dhabi University underscores DAMAC’s ongoing efforts to support academic institutions in shaping the workforce of the future, while fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and positive social impact.”

Shirin Sehgal, Vice President of People and Performance at DAMAC, commented: “This collaboration with Abu Dhabi University reflects DAMAC’s commitment to empowering the next generation through education and professional development. By combining ADU’s academic expertise with DAMAC’s industry experience, we are creating pathways that prepare students and employees alike to excel in their careers while contributing positively to the UAE’s knowledge economy.”

By connecting academia and industry, ADU reaffirms its commitment to shaping professionals who can drive innovation and strengthen the UAE’s workforce and economy. The university is creating a platform where students, faculty, and professionals can apply their expertise, gain insights, and make a tangible impact on national development priorities.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,700 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

