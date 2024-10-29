Abu Dhabi, UAE: As cyberattacks continue to increase in frequency and severity with attacks this year surging a record 30% YoY governments and businesses around the world are investing in protecting sensitive data, with key applications across banking and financial services, government, IT, and retail.

As a result, the global cybersecurity industry is surging, expected to grow from USD 190.4 billion in 2023 to a market value of USD 298.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.4%. The UAE’s cybersecurity market is outpacing global growth. Currently valued at USD 0.54 billion, the UAE’s cybersecurity industry is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2029, with a staggering CAGR of 12.72%. By welcoming businesses on the frontlines of digital security, the UAE continues to expand its cybersecurity arsenal with targeted investments across cloud security, endpoint protection, and data loss prevention solutions.

Anxinsec, an international cybersecurity product and service provider, announced that it has established its global headquarters at the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), choosing Abu Dhabi as the launchpad for its next phase of growth. The move is fuelled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), which is spearheading efforts to transform the economic landscape of the Emirate.

By setting up its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Anxinsec is stepping into a city globally recognized for its cutting-edge cybersecurity infrastructure, where leading tech players such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, G42 and Bespin Global, have already set up to leverage diverse talent base.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: "With a track-record of investment in the digital sector and a clear focus on industries of the future, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a regional economic powerhouse, empowering businesses to lead the forefront of technological development. Anxinsec joins a growing lineup of companies that we have welcomed to Abu Dhabi to invest in high-impact solutions that protect our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.”

Alex Jiang, Chairman of Anxinsec, commented: "ADIO's support and our partnership with ADGM have enabled Anxinsec to set up its global headquarters in the heart of Abu Dhabi. The Emirate stands out as the primary choice for our base of operations, thanks to its top-tier infrastructure and exceptional talent pool. It offers an ideal environment for business operations, investment opportunities, living, and work, with seamless connectivity to both regional and international markets. Supported by ADIO, we're dedicated to advancing our core technologies, bolstering our R&D capabilities, and enhancing our marketing strategies. Anxinsec, as a knowledge-driven cybersecurity firm, is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and expert services, fostering the growth of Abu Dhabi's thriving digital economy."

Anxinsec has already collaborated with local government agencies, including the UAE Cybersecurity Council, to join the next wave of cybersecurity innovation that is cutting across the broader region.

Anxinsec represents the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations between ADIO and global tech leaders, joining industry pioneers like Tamatem Games, Ubisoft, Insilico Medicine, the Applied AI Company (AAICO) and NEOPLY.

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.

About Anxinsec

Anxinsec, a leading cybersecurity company based in Abu Dhabi, excels in providing cutting-edge security solutions and services. Renowned for its proficiency in tackling evolving threats, especially against critical information infrastructures, Anxinsec has earned a stellar reputation. Anxinsec has successfully established regional centers and offices in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa, and North America regions.

As a Knowledge-Based cybersecurity company, Anxinsec is driven by the mission of "protecting the peace of the digital world". Anxinsec possesses independently developed Memory Protection technology and Attack-Chain Detection and Response technology, which are applied in EDR, Malware Detection, SIEM and other products. These products help enterprises to real-time defend against and terminate advanced threats such as fileless attacks, 0-day vulnerability exploit attacks, memory webshell attacks, APT attacks, etc. effectively safeguarding core business continuity and preventing unauthorized access to critical data.

Visit https://www.anxinsec.com/ for more information.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.