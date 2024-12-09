Abu Dhabi-UAE: The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, broadening its partnership network and creating employment opportunities for beneficiaries of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Program.

The MoU aims to foster mutual cooperation and introduce ADSSA beneficiaries to the job opportunities available for Emirati nationals at Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region,Signed by Her Excellency Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of ADSSA, and Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors at Burjeel Holdings, the MoU is a direct outcome of the successful open day jointly organized by both sides under the theme ‘Your Career Journey with Burjeel Medical City.’

The open day provided unique opportunities for employable family members benefiting from ADSSA’s program to explore job openings at Burjeel Holdings and participate in on-site interviews. Over 120 beneficiaries attended these events, resulting in the employment of more than 15 Emirati men and women to date.

Her Excellency Dr. Bushra Al Mulla said: "This partnership with Burjeel Holdings is an important milestone in our efforts to expand our network of strategic partners. It demonstrates our dedication to creating sustainable impact on community in line with the vision of our wise leadership to ensure Emiratis' active participation the private sector."

Al Mulla added: "We are committed to continue collaborating with our partners in both the public and private sectors to proactively create flexible employment opportunities for our beneficiaries. Such efforts will enhance their social contribution, strengthen family stability, and promote financial independence. Moreover, this partnership reflects ADSSA’s principle of positive participation, where social financial assistance is tied to beneficiaries’ active participation in empowerment programs, such as training, education, and employment, offered in collaboration with strategic partners."

Mr. Omran Al Khoori said: "We are proud of our partnership with ADSSA, which aligns with our vision to contribute to sustainable development in the UAE. This collaboration represents a meaningful opportunity to empower social support program beneficiaries by providing them with job opportunities that enable them to build stable and sustainable lives. At Burjeel Holdings, we value investing in human capital and are committed to offering training and development programs that enhance the skills of beneficiaries and guide them toward a promising professional career in the healthcare sector."

Under the MoU, ADSSA will prepare and nominate eligible beneficiaries for training and employment opportunities offered by the Group. Burjeel Holdings, in turn, will provide job opportunities based on its requirements and the skills of the beneficiaries. The MoU also includes monitoring performance and professional development of the beneficiaries.

As part of its approach to broaden its network of strategic partnerships, ADSSA seeks to advance coordinated institutional efforts in providing employment opportunities for beneficiaries. It invites both public and private entities to collaborate with the Authority as part of their corporate social responsibility programs.

About Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA):

Established in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA) is the entity responsible for providing social support to Emirati families across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It aims to create a sustainable positive impact through an integrated approach centered on providing a robust social safety net for beneficiary families. ADSSA's services include offering social financial support, enhancing financial literacy, assisting beneficiaries in obtaining job opportunities, as well as providing marriage loans and maternity leave support for Emirati women working in the private sector as part the Emirati Family Growth Support Program.

The Authority implements its programs based on four key strategic objectives including the provision of appropriate support to all those in need, the empowerment of beneficiaries, the protection of vulnerable groups, and the implementation of highly efficient and effective operations. Through its empowerment programs, ADSSA plays an effective role in raising awareness about the importance of sound financial planning and achieving a sustainable financial lifestyle. It also conducts specialized social and financial studies that provide insights into the current and future perspectives of social realities affecting the most deserving families requiring support in Abu Dhabi. For more information, please visit: www.ssa.gov.ae.

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group operates an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups.

Our network comprises 97 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 27 medical centers, 28 physiotherapy and wellness centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.