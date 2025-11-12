The announcement coincides with the global launch of ROX Motor’s new SUV, the ADAMAS, designed specifically for the UAE and GCC markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and international luxury New Energy Vehicle (NEV) brand, ROX Motor, have announced the opening of ROX Motor’s regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the company’s regional expansion and collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s emerging automotive sector. The announcement was made during DRIFTx 2025, Abu Dhabi’s flagship exhibition for smart and sustainable mobility, organised by ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster as part of its ongoing efforts to enable real-world deployment by uniting policy, infrastructure and industry.

With support from ADIO, the headquarters will serve as the central base for ROX Motor’s regional operations, coordinating sales, after-sales services and future localisation to supply chains and industry, while contributing to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and the development of its automotive sector. This move also aligns with ADIO’s efforts to build a competitive automotive ecosystem by enabling global companies to establish operations, advance R&D and scale manufacturing in Abu Dhabi.



The milestone follows the recent global unveiling of ROX Motor’s new flagship all-terrain SUV, the ADAMAS, at Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace on last month. Designed specifically for the UAE and GCC markets, the vehicle represents the next generation of luxury all-terrain vehicles, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a launch market for advanced mobility innovation. Initially staffed by a core team overseeing operations, sales and after-sales, ROX Motor plans to grow its Abu Dhabi headquarters to expand into marketing, design and R&D, forming a dynamic team of local talent and international professionals. As part of its commitment to nurturing local talent, ROX Motor is also expected to launch local recruitment and talent development initiatives from its new headquarters, in support of the UAE’s industrial talent priorities.

ROX Motor also plans to extend elements of its research and development activities to Abu Dhabi. Key focus areas include the integration of Arabic large-language-model capabilities into ROX’s smart cockpit system by leveraging the emirate’s advanced AI and software ecosystem; as well as the deployment of autonomous driving features in Abu Dhabi, positioning ROX among the first passenger vehicle manufacturers to introduce such functions in the region.

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), said: “ROX Motor’s continued expansion from Abu Dhabi is a strong validation of the emirates emergence as a centre for advanced industry and innovation. The opening of the company’s regional headquarters reflects our commitment to enabling industrial partnerships that deliver localisation, technology transfer and high-value job creation, supporting Abu Dhabi’s broader economic diversification agenda.”

Jarvis Li, Founder and CEO of ROX Motor, said: “With ADIO’s strategic support, we are proud to expand our footprint in Abu Dhabi through our regional headquarters, strengthening our long-term commitment to the UAE and wider GCC and enhancing our ability to provide an exceptional experience to our customers

ADIO’s collaboration with ROX Motor forms part of its broader mandate to attract global mobility innovators and develop an integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi. By enabling global companies to establish operations, promoting research and development and supporting advanced manufacturing, ADIO is reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a sustainable, innovation-driven industrial ecosystem that powers the industries of the future.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

