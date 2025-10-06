ADIO showcased support programmes that empower Al Ain manufacturers to innovate, expand and access global markets, while fostering national talent and sustainability

A new ESG Training Programme was announced to develop Emiratis to lead sustainable industrial development

Al Ain, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has hosted the first edition of the Al Ain Industrial Majlis, held at ADNEC Al Ain. The event convened key stakeholders from government entities, private sector partners and industrial leaders to discuss the future of Al Ain’s industrial sector and explore opportunities for global expansion.

The Majlis featured expert presentations, sector-focused roundtables and networking activities. Participants highlighted Al Ain’s strategic role in the UAE’s industrial landscape, citing its advanced infrastructure, innovation-driven environment and digital transformation efforts as key enablers of industrial growth.

ADIO presented its suite of enablement programmes designed to support manufacturers in Al Ain and across Abu Dhabi. These include the Energy Support Programme, Rent Programme, Smart Manufacturing Acceleration Programme, Local Content Support and the Golden Vendor Programme. To date, 217 industrial entities in Al Ain have been designated as the Golden Vendors.

ADIO also introduced its Digital Trade tools, designed to streamline export processes, reduce transaction costs and accelerate access to international markets for Al Ain-based manufacturers.

During the event, ADIO announced the launch of a new ESG Training Programme, set to begin in Q4 2025 aiming to empower Emirati talent with leadership skills and embed environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into the foundation of Abu Dhabi’s industrial future.

These initiatives advance the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy 2031, which aims to position the emirate as a global industrial hub by promoting innovation, sustainability and economic diversification. ADIO plays a central role in implementing this strategy by enhancing competitiveness, coordinating partnerships and enabling industrial growth. As a key driver of the Falcon Economy, ADIO supports the UAE’s economic growth by attracting high-impact investments and unlocking new export potential in priority sectors.

Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO, said:“Al Ain’s strategic industrial and commercial importance within the UAE is supported by its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strong trade networks. As part of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy 2031, we are working to enhance the industrial and export capabilities of the emirate and empower industrial and commercial companies across Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain. Through the Al Ain Industrial Majlis, we invite manufacturers, investors and innovators to collaborate with ADIO, explore the opportunities Al Ain offers and contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of its industrial and commercial sectors.”

Al Ain’s integration into the Hafeet Rail network has created a direct corridor to Sohar Port in Oman. This strategic link enables the transport of more than 4 million tonnes of goods annually, strengthening the region’s logistics ecosystem and solidifying Al Ain’s position as an advanced regional hub for trade and industry.

With over 400+ industrial licenses spanning steel, cement, food processing, construction materials, aerospace and energy, Al Ain’s industrial base continues to expand and diversify. Leading companies such as Emsteel, one of the region’s largest producers of steel and construction materials; Al Ain Farms, the UAE’s first and largest integrated dairy and poultry company; and Strata Manufacturing, a Mubadala-owned aerospace manufacturer collaborating with global giants like Airbus, Boeing and Pilatus, exemplify the strength and diversity of Al Ain’s industrial base.

Al Ain is the second-largest city in Abu Dhabi, with the industrial sector playing a pivotal role in employment and contributing significantly to the city’s economic growth and Abu Dhabi’s broader development goals.

