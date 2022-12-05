Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Labor Camps Developers Group, part of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), held its first meeting in 2022 at Abu Dhabi Chamber’s headquarters to discuss the latest developments on labor camps, and its current challenges, proposed solutions, and plans. This comes in line with the sustainable economic development objectives for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, led by Otaiba Saeed Al Otaiba, Chairman of the Labor Camps Developers Group, was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and representatives of labor camps in Abu Dhabi.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: As the voice of the private sector and the party in charge of protecting the sector’s interests, Abu Dhabi Chamber will continue its efforts to support the enforcement of the labor camps’ regulations. We will also continue to raise awareness on foreign workers’ rights and liaise with the relevant government entities to take preemptive steps to overcome any challenges in the future.”

“There is need to enhance integration and coordination between the public and private sectors in order to improve levels of productivity and contribute to increasing the revenues of industrial and commercial companies, which would support the social and economic growth of the community,” His Excellency added.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors approved the restructuring of the Labor Camps Developers Group in September 2022. As per the new structure, Otaiba Saeed Al Otaiba has been appointed as the Chairman of the Group, and Ahmad Abu Al Yazid, Ammar Ramadan, Mudather Ahmed, Firas Jumblatt, Firas Zahzah, and Khalil Ibrahim, as the Group’s members. The Group’s tasks include dealing with challenges of labor camps in Abu Dhabi, and making recommendations to the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Board of Directors to discuss the challenges and take the necessary actions.

The Labor Camps Developers Group is one of Abu Dhabi Chamber’s initiatives aimed at enhancing coordination and communication with the private sector in Abu Dhabi, identifying the challenges facing it, and proposing solutions in coordination with various local and government entities.

Otaiba Saeed Al Otaiba, Chairman of the Labor Camps Developers Group, said: ”The Group will continue to carry out initiatives to improve the working conditions of Abu Dhabi’s labor forces. We will ensure setting up all conditions that provide them with a safe working environment and meet their needs, in line with the best safety standards and international criteria with regards to foreign workers. In doing so, we contribute to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the field of investment on the regional and global levels, and attract more FDIs and workforces to support the Emirate’s growth and development.”

The meeting brought about a number of outcomes, which include reconsidering the organizational structure of the Working Group, holding monthly meetings, and appointing representatives of relevant government entities as permanent members in it, with plans for communicating with these entities soon to move forward with the required steps. The meeting also included recommendations for overcoming some challenges, to improve the efficiency and quality of services provided by the Labor Camps Developers Group.

Al Musaffah, Hameem, and Al Mafraq areas in Abu Dhabi currently have more than 30 labor camps that have been developed and equipped with all amenities, facilities, and services. The rapid growth rate and the new facilities that have been launched in Abu Dhabi, led to the arrival of large numbers of workers and service providers, which increased the need for suitable accommodation and residential facilities.

-Ends-