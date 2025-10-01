Abu Dhabi – In line with its commitment to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global trade and investment hub, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) hosted a high-level delegation of heads of chambers of commerce from the Balkan region at a meeting at Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi. The interactions focused on reviewing opportunities for economic and trade cooperation and broadening investment partnerships that support sustainable bilateral growth.

Strengthening Economic Relations

The delegation engaged in discussions with ADCCI on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade and investment. Both sides agreed on the importance of joint efforts to open new markets, launch future projects, and consolidate partnerships that serve shared interests and support sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, alongside representatives from key national entities and private sector. The Balkan delegation included presidents of the chambers of commerce from Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, North-West Macedonia, American Balkan, and Western Balkans 6 Chamber Investment Forum (WB6 CIF).

The Balkans stand as a key partner for the UAE in its journey toward sustainable development. Non-oil trade between both sides has expanded at a compound annual growth rate of 8.7% over the past five years, reaching nearly US$1.9 billion in 2024.

Imports from the region reached an impressive US$1.3 billion, reflecting the strength of enduring partnerships with Romania, Slovenia, and Bulgaria. These nations continue to play a pivotal role in supplying the UAE market with essential commodities, including wheat, timber, and vital medicines. Meanwhile, the UAE’s non-oil exports have demonstrated exceptional growth, recording a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. Albania, Romania, and Croatia have emerged as key destinations for UAE exports, particularly aluminium, and steel products. Additionally, re-exports have experienced robust expansion, rising at a CAGR of 9%, fuelled by dynamic trade in vehicles and advanced technology.

This strong performance underscores the resilience of the economic partnership and sets the stage for even deeper collaboration across a range of sectors, including agriculture, clean energy, technology, and logistics. Such progress further cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a strategic gateway for trade and investment, both within the region and on the global stage.

Leaders Remarks

His Excellency Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry: “This meeting embodies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building strategic partnerships around the world. Abu Dhabi has become a global hub for trade and investment, and a prime destination for companies and entrepreneurs. Cooperation with the Balkan countries is fully aligned with our vision to diversify the economy and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading business centre.”

H.E Al Marzooqi highlighted the emirate’s flexible, diversified economy and its competitive, world-class business environment built on sustainability, innovation, and openness to international collaboration. These advantages, he noted, have made Abu Dhabi an attractive destination for quality investments and a driver of growth in renewable energy, advanced industries, technology, and the knowledge economy.

He pointed out that Balkan markets represent promising ground for expanding and diversifying UAE exports, offering national businesses greater access to new consumer markets in Europe. He underlined the Chamber’s role as a strategic enabler of economic development by promoting competitiveness, opening new markets, and attracting foreign direct investment. He explained that ADCCI’s 2025-2028 roadmap is designed to empower entrepreneurs and SMEs and enhance their contribution to the national economy in line with government strategies.

New Horizons for Cooperation

Valentina Marku, President of Albanian Business Council Abu Dhabi, and head of the Balkan delegation described the visit as the beginning of a new stage in cooperation with ADCCI, affirming that Balkan countries view Abu Dhabi as a strategic partner and a leading investment destination. He noted that the participation of chambers from across the region highlighted the UAE’s strong reputation in the Balkans and underscored Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in deepening bilateral economic relations. He expressed optimism about advancing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, clean energy, technology, and healthcare, emphasising that the UAE’s diversified and resilient economy serves as a model capable of inspiring growth throughout Balkan markets.

Sectoral Presentations

The forum also featured presentations by national institutions, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Emirates Development Bank (EDB). These partners showcased Abu Dhabi’s business environment, investment opportunities, and growth enablers for international companies.

Discussions covered emerging areas of cooperation such as advanced industries, automotive and auto components, AI-driven innovations, renewable energy (with emphasis on solar potential in the Balkans), digital technologies, blockchain, biotechnology, medical sciences, food and water security, and organic agriculture.

Towards Long-Term Partnerships

Both sides agreed that the meeting represented a significant step towards establishing long-term partnerships that will benefit both parties and create new opportunities for collaboration. The Balkan delegation praised Abu Dhabi’s advanced investment climate, while ADCCI leaders described the relationship as a model of economic integration and effective diplomacy.