New York, USA: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) to broaden investment and business opportunities between Abu Dhabi and the United States. The agreement opens new avenues for cooperation across trade, knowledge transfer, services and industry.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi economic delegation’s visit to New York City from 30 September to 2 October 2025, the agreement underscores the Chamber’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that strengthen the private sector and enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s business community.

Under the agreement, both parties will step up the exchange of economic, trade and investment expertise and information; facilitate company participation in international exhibitions and forums; and support two reciprocal trade missions each year, alongside joint sector-specific events. The partnership also seeks to unlock opportunities in innovation and advanced technologies, in line with Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification agenda.

The agreement further commits the parties to support the business community by exchanging research on global and local markets, investment and trade legislation, and by establishing direct communication channels between companies and institutions in both regions. These measures will help create new partnerships and strengthen competitiveness.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:

“This agreement with the Business Council for International Understanding marks an important step in expanding our global partnership network and supporting the presence of United States businesses in the UAE, while helping national companies access the US market. It reflects our commitment to an open and connected business environment that raises private-sector competitiveness.”

H.E. Al Dhaheri added: “Such partnerships are practical levers for collaboration in technology, knowledge transfer, services and industry. They help to build sustainable economic bridges that drive balanced growth and innovation, in line with our leadership’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.”

BCIU statement:

Mr. Peter Tichansky, President & CEO of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) said: “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to facilitating economic growth and creating opportunities for businesses on both sides, by exchanging expertise, market insights and supporting bilateral business engagement, BCIU and ADCCI are helping our members thrive in an increasingly interconnected global economy.”

This agreement advances the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s drive to position Abu Dhabi as a premier global business centre. It creates new platforms for international collaboration and will help deliver the emirate’s long-term economic objectives, while strengthening the private sector’s contribution to sustainable and inclusive growth.