Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) is set to participate in the UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum 2023 as a Strategic Partner. The event, which is one of the world’s largest investment forums, is set to take place in Abu Dhabi for the first time this year.

The UNCTAD World Investment Forum 2023 is a biennial multi-stakeholder gathering at the level of Heads of States and Governments, CEOs, ministers and heads of international organisations. The Forum is designed to facilitate dialogue and action on the world's current and emerging investment-development challenges, to drive sustainable economic development. It will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), under the theme “Investing in Sustainable Development”.

The Chamber’s participation in the Forum comes in line with its strategic objectives, which centre on exchanging experiences, launching initiatives to enhance the performance of the private sector, and improving the local business sector. The Chamber will also leverage the Forum to contribute to attracting foreign investments to the emirate and driving sustainable economic growth.

As part of the Chamber’s support for the Forum, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will take part in a session titled “Unlocking Investments in the African, Caribbean and Pacific region through the “Invest in ACP” Platform”. The event aims to introduce the "Invest in ACP" platform to private sector investors, owners, and decision makers in the UAE and the Gulf region, to unlock new investment opportunities in the African, Caribbean, and Pacific region.

The Chamber is also organising five panel discussions as part of the Forum. The panels will see the participation of the Chamber’s industry experts, who will be sharing valuable insights. The sessions will cover a range of topics, including agriculture and food security, investing in times of crises, information and communication technologies (ICT), supply chain management, and green economy.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Our partnership with the UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum highlights the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to supporting the country’s efforts to enhance the investment and economic landscape in Abu Dhabi’s business community. The Chamber plays a key role in attracting foreign direct investments and promoting initiatives that uncover key opportunities, to achieve prosperity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

His Excellency added: “Our participation comes as part of our commitment to improving the ease of establishing and doing business in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also demonstrates our dedication to investing in local talent and raising awareness among entrepreneurs and businessmen on the promising and sustainable investment opportunities at a local and global level.”

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “The World Investment Forum provides a global platform for discussing futuristic insights and stimulating joint action. As part of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in the Forum, we look forward to exchanging experiences with the different participants and highlighting our initiatives, projects, and best practices. In doing so, we contribute to the formulation of global investment policies and strategies, positioning ourselves as a key player in enabling a knowledge-based economy and consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as an investment and innovation hub.”

“The World Investment Forum presents an exceptional opportunity for exchanging experiences in the business sector, including the latest developments in areas such as investments in the green economy. It also serves as a platform for discussing collaborative approaches to strengthen and establish fruitful investment and trade relations," His Excellency added.

The eighth edition of the World Investment Forum will bring together more than 7,000 global leaders, decision makers and investment experts from 160 countries to facilitate the exchange of ideas and foster major partnerships.