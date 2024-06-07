Esaal, a digital platform that provides multi-service retailers with an integrated system for electronic receipts

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Esaal, a digital platform that provides multi-service retailers with an integrated system for electronic receipts. The agreement aims to provide digital services, offers, and preferential benefits to Council members that would contribute to the development, prosperity, and sustainability of their projects and businesses by improving their customers’ experience.

The MoU was signed by Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, and Reem AlMusabbah, founder and CEO of Esaal, at the ADCCI headquarters, in the presence of a number of directors and employees from both sides.

Fatima Helal Al Blooshi, Director of ADBWC, said, “We’re pleased to announce our partnership with Esaal through a newly signed memorandum of understanding. This collaboration is a stride towards bolstering the local business landscape, particularly in empowering Abu Dhabi’s businesswomen and female entrepreneurs. By leveraging Esaal’s digital platform, which offers innovative and unconventional solutions, we aim to streamline business operations, foster growth, and ensure businesses thrive in an ever-evolving market and technological landscape,”

“The signing of this agreement also aligns with the Council’s commitment to supporting pioneering projects and innovative youth projects led by Emirati businesswomen and female entrepreneurs, fostering an economy that thrives on knowledge and innovation, reinforcing their significant role in shaping and building a future based on knowledge and innovation.” She continued.

Reem AlMusabbah, founder and CEO of Esaal, said: “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Esaal, as we join forces to empower women entrepreneurs by enhancing their business operations with our innovative digital solutions. Together, we are committed to driving significant impact and fostering growth in the vibrant ecosystem of women-led businesses in Abu Dhabi. We will support this mission by providing tailored workshops that equip these entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in the digital economy”

Under the MoU, members of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council will have the opportunity to complimentarily try Esaal’s digital delivery platform for 6 months. Additionally, members will receive exclusive discounts on the platform’s innovative services.

The agreement will also include organizing workshops on the importance, benefits, and advantages of the Esaal platform and its positive and sustainable impact on business development. Highlighting the role of digital transformation, engaging customers, and the utilization of data analytics. Moreover, it ensures ongoing training and support to council members on the Esaal system. The agreement will also foster collaborative marketing and cooperation between the two sides to enhance the visibility of both the Council and Esaal, in addition to joint participation in trade-supporting exhibitions that support trade, and cooperation in areas that serve the interests of both parties.

Esaal is an advanced digital platform designed to bring about a shift in the way companies and consumers manage their receipts, replacing traditional paper receipts with digital ones, enhancing customers’ after-sale experience. It will also give company owners a new and very effective marketing channel that supports their ability to identify their customers and learn about their purchasing habits.