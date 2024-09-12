The ventures span categories such as eco-friendly beauty products, contemporary and traditional designs, and ceramics.

Initiative aims to amplify the role of Emirati women in the retail landscape.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), in collaboration with ETHER by Cloud Spaces, a pioneering idea that brings together artisans, local and international brands, giving them a vibrant space to do business, has launched six innovative brands owned by Emirati female entrepreneurs.

This initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the two entities designed to empower women in the retail sector, both locally and internationally. The partnership, which commenced a year ago, has successfully launched 18 home grown brands to date in three batches, offering Emirati women entrepreneurs a platform to enter the competitive retail space. By showcasing their unique products at the ETHER store in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, these entrepreneurs are reaching broader audiences and cementing their presence in key commercial markets across the UAE.

Nema F. Al Aghbari, Marketing & Membership Manager at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council said, "The launch of the third round of Abu Dhabi based female-owned startups highlights our unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of women in business. We’re very proud of the work they’ve done thus far, these entrepreneurs are entering innovative and sustainable fields, contributing fresh perspectives to the market. Notably, our partnership with ETHER by Cloud Spaces has been vital in providing them with the tools and guidance needed to excel. The new brands unveiled at the ETHER shop are a testament to the endless creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit of our female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi. We’re delighted to not only celebrate the launch of the six brands, but also celebrate the diverse talents and passions of their female founders.”

Malak Smejkalova, Senior Director of Innovation at ETHER by Cloud Spaces, expressed her support, she commented, “The newly launched brands, which were unveiled at the ETHER shop, are a testament to the creativity and drive of female entrepreneurs right here in Abu Dhabi. I am in awe of the hard work and dedication this amazing group of women are putting in. We look forward to welcoming guests into ETHER to view the new collections, we have everything from handmade candles to fabrics to plant-based, sustainable beauty products.”

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council continues to play a pivotal role in mentoring and guiding female-owned businesses, ensuring they can seamlessly integrate into the retail sector and succeed in the highly competitive marketplace. As raising women's awareness to turn to entrepreneurship as a professional path is one of the Council’s main objectives, the Council will continue to support female entrepreneurs to overcome any challenges and achieve sustainable growth.

The latest set of brands launched showcase a wide variety of goods and products. These include locally designed handmade candles from Yas Candlz, plant-based sustainable beauty products from Lolita Glem, and high-quality elegant fabrics and abaya designs from Aura, to creative ceramics combining traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics from Khazaf, as well as two brands that celebrate Emirati heritage and Arab hospitality, Jthoor, which offers unique gifts and souvenirs that reflect the country’s cultural legacy and Hope Gifts, a creatively crafted and distinctive gift collections.

To learn more about ETHER by Cloud Spaces please visit their Instagram account or visit www.etherbycs.com.

Store Location: L1083, Yas Mall - Fashion District, First Floor, Abu Dhabi, UAE.