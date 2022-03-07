Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS), overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) and managed by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has announced the opening of a new blood donation collection site at Al Ain Mall.

Operational every Friday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, the new Blood Donation Collection Site will be available to UAE citizens and residents in Al Ain for a one full year. The site, which can receive up to 50 donors per day, will be managed by an expert medical team comprising of a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant.

Elaborating on the importance of this new collection site, Dr Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, SEHA Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, said: “According to the World Health Organization, 90% of people who are eligible to donate blood are currently not doing so. One unit of donated whole blood can save up to three lives and we truly believe that improved access to donation services through the new site will boost the number of blood donations. We hope this is a positive step forward in improving access for donors while simultaneously enhancing awareness regarding blood donation, among the local community.”

Backed by SEHA, the collection site will follow the highest quality standards to ensure maximum donor safety. ADBBS upholds the highest quality and safety standards as demonstrated by its recent accreditation by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB). The official endorsement recognizes ADBBS’ adherence to the most stringent international standards in the handling of blood and blood products, and to ensuring the highest levels of patient and donor safety.

Speaking about the importance of regular blood donations, Dr Huda Khalfan Al Shamsi, Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services Director, said: “Blood banks serve a pivotal role in saving countless human lives, but we can’t do this if we do not have enough blood supply to cater to the vast number of patients in need of it. This is why blood banks are always in need of fresh blood to donate. We hope that the improved access through this new site will help further stabilize the ADBBS blood supply and fulfill the needs and requirements of Al Ain’s hospitals and community.”

Speaking towards what this partnership means to Al Ain mall, Ahmed Al Kasem, Head of Human Resources & Public Relations at Al Ain Mall, said: “We are passionate about giving back to the community and this recent partnership is our way of creating a positive impact. Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services are leaders of blood donation in the Al Ain region, and we consider it a privilege to be able to partner with them for such a noble cause.”

The new blood collection site in Al Ain Mall is open every Friday from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. To find out more, please visit seha.ae/bloodbank / or call 03 707 4191.

About ADBBS:

ADBBS was established in 2020 and is overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) and managed by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest healthcare provider in the UAE. Operating within a network of blood donation facilities located in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, ADBBS provides blood products and transfusion-related medical services across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The work on the implementation of frozen red blood cells began in March 2020, and today the launch of project has been carried out successfully. By collaborating with the relevant authorities, stakeholders, hospitals, clinicians and volunteer blood donors, ADBBS is an active and integral contributor to Abu Dhabi’s healthcare system, ensuring quality that adheres to international and local standards of excellence, established by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), the UAE Federal Regulation of Blood Transfusion, and Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients. SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae