Abu Dhabi, UAE: – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) concluded its meeting of the Higher Committee for the first edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award, to discuss and review the recommendations of the judging panels in preparation for the shortlisting stage. The Sard Al Thahab Award recognises the work of narrators locally and across the Arab world who specialise in biographies, literature, and folk narratives.

The Award’s Higher Committee is headed by His Excellency Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the National Library and Archives, and brings together Bahraini academic and critic Dr. Dheya Al Kaabi; Egyptian author Dr. Miral al-Tahawy; Emirati director, writer, and producer Nasser Al Dhaheri; and Dr. Saïd Yaktine, Moroccan narratologist and critic. Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh, a researcher, scholar, and literary critic, serves as the Committee’s rapporteur.

HE Al Ali said: “Having reviewed and evaluated the list of works recommended by the judges for the inaugural Sard Al Thahab Award, it is clear that narration has growing popularity and influence at both local and global levels. These works enrich Arab libraries with remarkable stories that reflect our past, embody our heritage and examine the development of societies. The Award will allow us to celebrate Arab talents in this field and promote their work on a wider scale.”

Across all categories, the Award has seen participation from around the world, receiving over 983 nominations from 22 countries for this first edition.

The Sard Al Thahab Award draws its name from the poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, and offers a total prize pool of AED 2 million.

About the Golden Narrative (Sard Al Thahab) Award:

The Golden Narrative (Sard Al Thahab) Award is a new annual prize created by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre which aims to support the folk art of Arabic storytelling and popular literature, underlining its deep-seeded connection to the Arab collective conscience. The Award was established in recognition of narrators of popular literature, folk tales, and biographies from the UAE and around the Arab world, honouring creative thinkers who have retraced the UAE’s history, lifestyle, heritage, and development over the decades at the local, Arab, and international levels, in an innovative and contemporary style. The Award includes six categories: Short Story Prize for Unpublished Stories, Short Story Collection Prize for Published Stories, Popular Narratives Prize, Narrators Prize, Illustrated Story Prize, and Emirati Storytelling Prize.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

