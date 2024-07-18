Jeddah - Abeer Medical Group is proud to announce the grand opening of its latest facility, Abeer Express Clinic, located in Sanaiya, Industrial City Phase 4. This new clinic is set to enhance healthcare accessibility in the region with a comprehensive range of services.

The newly inaugurated Abeer Express Clinic is equipped with a full spectrum of medical departments, including Emergency Medicine, Orthopaedics, Urology, Internal Medicine, Dental Care, ENT, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, and General Surgery. This diverse array of services aims to provide patients with a one-stop solution for their medical needs.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of medical professionals and staff, including Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed, Dr. Afsar Ehtisham, Dr. Emran, Mr. Santhosh, Eng. Kaleem, and Dr. Ibrahim Ismail. Their participation underscores the clinic's commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare and fostering a collaborative environment among healthcare providers.

The Abeer Express Clinic is poised to become a key player in the healthcare landscape of Sanaiya area, offering high-quality care with convenience and accessibility at the forefront. Patients can look forward to receiving expert medical attention in a state-of-the-art facility, staffed by a dedicated team of professionals.