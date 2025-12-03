Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen-powered generator solutions in the Kingdom with Energy Observer Developments (EODev), a leading industrial company based in France specializing in zero-emission power generation and energy storage solutions, and Octopian Global Services (Octopian), a multinational technology provider based in the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement marks an exciting step in Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ ongoing efforts to enable cleaner, smarter, and more efficient mobility and energy solutions in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 and supporting the Kingdom in becoming a global hydrogen hub. Following successful hydrogen mobility pilots and initiatives, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is now expanding its role into stationary hydrogen applications.

Under the agreement, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, EODev, and Octopian will collaborate on the introduction, demonstration, and future localization of EODev’s hydrogen power technologies in Saudi Arabia. EODev’s solutions, which include the GEH2 stationary hydrogen generator, operate using Toyota’s fuel cell technology to deliver zero-emission and reliable power for a wide range of applications.

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director, Toyota Marketing Operations, said: “This collaboration showcases Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ commitment and drive to support the Kingdom’s transition toward a low-carbon future in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. By expanding hydrogen solutions through this MoU beyond mobility and into industrial and commercial applications, we aim to help in building a cleaner and more efficient energy landscape for everyone.”

Stéphane Jardin, Deputy CEO, EODev: “We are proud to collaborate with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Octopian to bring our hydrogen power solutions to the Kingdom. This collaboration marks a major step in EODev’s global expansion and confirms the relevance of our GEH2 generator, combining Toyota’s proven fuel cell technology with our energy management expertise. Together, we aim to support Saudi Arabia’s ambition to become a leader in clean, reliable, and zero-emission energy, from vision to action.”

Dr. Tariq Jbarah, CEO, Octopian Global Services: “This collaboration represents an important step in Octopian’s mission to support the region’s transition toward cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy ecosystems. By combining our operational excellence with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors’ market leadership and EODev’s technological expertise, we aim to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen power solutions that will shape the Kingdom’s sustainable future.”

The MoU lays the foundation for potential local assembly and production opportunities, as well as long-term planning toward establishing a full value-chain ecosystem for hydrogen generators in the Kingdom. This promising collaboration reflects the shared ambition of Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, EODev, and Octopian to accelerate scalable, zero-emission power solutions in the Kingdom and contribute to its carbon neutrality objectives for a cleaner and greener future.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’ approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.

About EODev (Energy Observer Developments)

EODev is a leading industrial company specializing in zero-emission power generation and energy storage solutions. From hydrogen-powered generators to advanced battery systems, EODev develops reliable, clean, and scalable technologies that support the decarbonization of high-impact sectors, from construction and logistics to maritime and utilities. Headquartered in France, EODev operates internationally through a growing network of partners and distributors, offering robust, high-performance alternatives to diesel-powered systems worldwide.

For more information, please follow us and visit eo.dev.

About Octopian Global Services

Octopian Global Services is a multinational technology provider leading innovation across ICT, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and sustainable energy. Founded in 1995 and operating across the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, Octopian empowers enterprises with end-to-end managed services, critical infrastructure support, and advanced technology solutions designed to drive efficiency, resilience, and long-term growth.

For more information, please visit octopian.com