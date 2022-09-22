The new 123 megawatts (MWp) solar plant will be financed by MUFG, ING and Santander CIB and will cost around 80.9 million euros.

Once operational, the plant will produce around 260 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy per year and lead to emissions avoidance of around 193,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.

Leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has reached a financial close on the Carmonita Norte solar PV cluster in Extremadura, Spain.

With a capacity of 123 MWdc, the Carmonita Norte cluster will be the first of the three projects that the Carmonita node will host. Covering an area of 356 hectares, the Carmonita Norte cluster will produce around 260 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy per year, which is enough to supply energy to approximately 93,600 Spanish homes, while avoiding the emission of around 193,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).

The Carmonita Norte cluster joins several solar photovoltaic projects that the company currently has in Extremadura both in operation (La Solanilla, 50 MWp, and the San Serván 220 cluster, 138 MWp divided into three projects), and under construction (the San Serván 400 cluster, 150 MWp divided into three projects), reaching a total of 461 MWp executed. Together with the solar projects currently under development, the total projects will deliver a forecasted 1.1 gigawatts (GW) in the region in South-West Spain.

For the construction, FRV has reached a financing agreement under the Project Finance modality with MUFG, ING and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) for a total amount of 80.9 million euros. Once the plants are operational, the project's revenues will be guaranteed by a long-term Power Purchase Agreement or PPA.

It is estimated that the first plant of the Carmonita complex will be fully operational by the end of 2023, which will contribute to the Long Term Decarbonization Strategy (LTS) promoted by the Spanish Government, which sets out the path to achieve Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions neutrality in Spain by 2050.

Fady Jameel, Deputy Chairman and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said:" FRV has made impressive progress in expanding its portfolio of renewable energy projects, not only in Spain, but around the world. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering clean energy solutions in key global markets and we are proud to have the opportunity to bring clean energy to Extremadura while supporting Spain's broader decarbonization strategy."

Fernando Salinas, Managing Director of FRV Iberia, commented on the project: "The financial closing of the Carmonita Norte cluster is great news for FRV, which continues to expand its clean energy portfolio in Spain and, thus, consolidate its role as a leading renewable energy company, as well as for Extremadura, which has unbeatable conditions to host projects that allow clean energy to continue growing, with the positive impact that this has both environmentally and on the local community, generating wealth and employment in the region."

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy, and environmental solutions, including desalination, water, and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, we have accelerated our growth through the return on our activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than US$ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com

