Dubai, UAE – Aafaq Islamic Finance is thrilled to announce the graduation of respective employees in the Aafaq Leadership Development Program, delivered in collaboration with PwC Academy Middle East, the talent and skills development business of PwC. This achievement reflects Aafaq’s strong belief in investing in its people, helping them grow both personally and professionally to drive the company forward.

In line with the talent development vision of Aafaq, the programme was designed to develop future leaders, focusing on essential skills such as leadership, strategic thinking, and the ability to navigate complex challenges in the business world. Over the course of this 12-month upskilling journey, high performing employees of Aafaq from diverse departments further enhanced their skills in leadership roles, making impactful decisions and providing top-tier experiences to clients.

Hisham Hammoud, CEO of Aafaq Islamic Finance, shared his pride in the team’s accomplishments: "At Aafaq, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. Their success is our success. By partnering with PwC Academy and enrolling our staff in the Leadership Development Program, we are ensuring that they are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to lead the company and the industry into the future."

“We commend Aafaq for their commitment to nurturing their talent and are pleased to partner with them on this journey to empowering their next-gen leaders. This is a high-impact programme and we look forward to seeing the innovation and mindset change the participants will drive in the organization and beyond” said Gavin Aspden, PwC Partner and PwC Academy Professional Development Lead.

This milestone is a stepping stone towards greater success for Aafaq employees. As they bring their newfound skills back to the workplace, they’re ready to inspire, lead, and shape the future of Islamic finance.

About Aafaq Islamic Finance

Aafaq Islamic Finance is a leading provider of Sharia-compliant financial products and services. Committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development, Aafaq believes in empowering its people to grow and excel, both professionally and personally.

About PwC Academy

PwC Academy is a recognized leader in professional development across the Middle East. The Leadership Development Program is designed to help participants enhance their leadership skills, develop strategic thinking, and navigate complex business challenges with confidence.