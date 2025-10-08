A Distinguished Partnership Between Egypt and France in the Heart of New Cairo

Eng. Sayed Tarek and Eng. Saber Salama, partners and co-founders of Hamat for Real Estate Development, announced the signing of a major strategic alliance with Demobat, a leading French company owned by Egyptian-French businessman Eng. Mohamed Diddah, to jointly develop the Plus 90 Mall project, located directly on North Teseen Street in the Fifth Settlement.

With investments exceeding EGP 3 billion, this partnership marks a powerful step forward that strengthens Hamat’s position in the Egyptian market. Eng. Sayed Tarek emphasized that the project combines local expertise with a global development vision, creating a distinctive model for the real estate sector in Egypt.

Demobat France — Global Expertise in Hospitality and Residential Real Estate

Tarek explained that Demobat is one of France’s leading real estate companies, with a portfolio of high-end hospitality, residential, and service projects across prime areas in Paris. This partnership, he added, represents a qualitative leap that brings an international dimension to Hamat’s projects in Egypt.

Hamat for Development — Partner, Developer, and Operator

He also confirmed that Hamat will continue its full role in the project as a partner, developer, executor, and operator, managing administration, operations, services, and marketing to ensure an exceptional experience for both investors and clients.

Government Support Opens New Horizons for Investment

In conclusion, Eng. Sayed Tarek stressed that Egypt remains a safe and promising destination for foreign investors, thanks to the vision and support of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, whose leadership has made the real estate sector a key pillar of Egypt’s economic development.