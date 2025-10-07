Cairo, Egypt — In a ceremonial event, ExxonMobil Egypt signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Octane, aimed at supporting the transportation sector in the Egyptian market. Through this partnership, the two companies seek to create a transformative shift in fleet management by combining industrial and technological expertise, in line with Egypt’s ongoing digital transformation efforts.

Under this partnership, ExxonMobil Egypt will provide its high-quality lubricants and related services through its extensive Mobil Service Stations network across the country, while Octane will offer innovative digital solutions that enable fleet managers to enhance operational efficiency, increase transparency, and deliver superior service quality to vehicle owners.

In this regard, Eng. Amr Abou Eita, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt and Africa & Middle East Regional Lubricants Manager, stated: “With Egypt’s economic growth, we believe that strategic partnerships with industry and innovation leaders, as well as local startups, are a cornerstone of our long-term vision. Our partnership with Octane will reflect positively on other related sectors — creating new job opportunities, expanding logistics services, and enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian industry at the global level. We remain committed to supporting the transportation sector through solutions that help reduce operational costs, improve energy efficiency, uphold the highest quality standards, and drive the economy toward a more sustainable future.”

In a related context, Mr. Sherif Serag El Din, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, and Fuels Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, also expressed his appreciation for the partnership, saying: “Our partnership with Octane is a core part of our digital transformation strategy, which also includes initiatives such as Mobilawy — Egypt’s first loyalty program for fuels and lubricants. We believe that this partnership will bring about a qualitative leap in fuel logistics management and enable companies to make more accurate operational decisions. Together with Octane, we have already successfully implemented the ‘Digital Refueling System’, an integrated service for land fleet management that enables smarter operations through fuel consumption tracking, vehicle performance monitoring, and maintenance scheduling — all contributing to greater operational efficiency and tangible benefits for our customers.”

For his part, Eng. Ahmed El Ramly, Commercial Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, added: “We believe in the importance of investing in technology and smart solutions as a fundamental pillar of our strategy. Through our partnership with Octane, we aim to achieve outstanding success and enhance the digital customer experience through integrated technological solutions. We strive to build an effective digital relationship with our customers — one that combines innovation, quality, user convenience, and rapid expansion — reinforcing our leadership in driving the digital transformation of Egypt’s energy sector.”

And in his speech during the signing ceremony, Eng. Amr Gamal, CEO and Board Member of Octane, remarked: “First and foremost, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Eng. Ahmed ElSewedy, one of the early investors and a constant advisor to Octane, whose continuous support and belief have been the foundation of our journey since inception. I would also like to extend my deep appreciation to the Board of Directors of ExxonMobil Egypt for their trust and ongoing support, which reflects Octane’s efficiency and its ongoing commitment to delivering world-class services.”

He continued: “Octane team has achieved rapid growth that has solidified our position as a leading fleet management solutions provider in Egypt, as well as a trusted partner in fuel and lubricant distribution. In just three years, we have expanded to six core products and sold over one billion liters of fuel, in addition to lubricants and tires. Our strategic partnership with ExxonMobil Egypt is not merely a commercial collaboration — it represents a transformative step that embodies mutual trust and leadership empowerment, opening new horizons for growth and innovation..”Gamal concluded his speech, saying: “This partnership strengthens Octane’s position and enhances its ability to overcome challenges and move confidently toward a broader future. Finally, I would like to extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to the entire Octane team — they are the true backbone of this success and the key partner behind every achievement.”

It is worth noting that ExxonMobil Egypt is always keen to support partners and deliver top-quality products and services to customers. The company also pays great attention to community development, and seeks to achieve this through key pillars such as education, capacity building of the youth, women's economic opportunities, innovation and entrepreneurship

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has more than 400 service centers under “Mobil” brand, around 250 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to 35 “On the Run” and 20 “The Way to Go” branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.

About Octane:

Octane is the leading company in Egypt in the field of fleet management technology, It offers a smart system that includes services for fuel, lubricants, tires, car washes, spare parts, and batteries. The company provides an advanced digital platform that enables businesses to monitor consumption and manage costs with precision and transparency, making it a comprehensive and highly efficient solution for managing fleet expenses.