Dubai, UAE – Dubai’s pioneering healthcare startup, 800TEETH Mobile Dental Clinic and Home Care operated under Malabar Dental Clinic, has unveiled ambitious expansion plans to scale its fleet to 100 mobile dental units by 2030, targeting the Middle East, Africa, and Pan-Asian markets.

800TEETH is an on-demand home dental care provider that saves time and improves convenience by bringing the dentist directly to the patient’s doorstep. The expansion will be driven through a franchise model, empowering healthcare entrepreneurs to deliver affordable, accessible, and inclusive dental care to underserved communities. Proudly made in the UAE, 800TEETH is redefining global standards in mobile and home-based dentistry, in line with the nation’s vision for innovation and inclusive community wellbeing.

Participating at the Accessibility Expo held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, 800TEETH was showcased as a pioneering wheelchair-accessible mobile dental clinic, drawing strong visitor interest and numerous franchise enquiries. The innovation highlighted the brand’s mission to create a barrier-free dental care experience for people of determination and reinforced Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s most inclusive City of Smiles.

Luai Sameer Al Dahlan, Chairman of 800TEETH, added, “800TEETH represents true innovation proudly made in the UAE. Our goal is to expand this model to 100 fleets by 2030, making high-quality, accessible, and inclusive dental care available across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. By combining mobile fleets, home dental care, and specialized services for people of determination, we aim to set a new global benchmark for healthcare franchising.”

Dr. M.A. Babu, Founder of 800TEETH, said, “The potential for dental mobility services is enormous, especially in emerging markets where access to quality healthcare remains limited. Our franchise model creates opportunities not only for business expansion but also for social impact by delivering oral healthcare directly to those who need it most - children, elderly, and people of determination.”

To accelerate this growth, 800TEETH is raising USD 20 million from strategic investors across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The funds will be used to scale the mobile dental fleet, train franchise partners, and deploy advanced portable care technologies across underserved communities. With the global dental services market projected to exceed USD 610 billion by 2030, rising awareness, aging populations, and technological advances are driving strong demand for innovative healthcare delivery - strengthening the case for 800TEETH’s franchise-driven, accessible dentistry model.