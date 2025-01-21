Dubai: 7X, in collaboration with the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, released an exclusive collection of commemorative stamps to honour the late poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais' 100th birth anniversary. The event celebrated one of the pioneers of the UAE’s renaissance, who had contributed greatly to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural realms, uniting two generations of writers and poets.

7X, through this move, supported UNESCO's designation of 2025 as the year to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the poet (1925 – 2025). The celebration highlighted his literary works and humanitarian accomplishments, as well as his influence and support for the UAE's and the Arab countries’ literary culture. The occasion also honoured his noteworthy contributions to charitable and humanitarian endeavours both inside and outside of the UAE.

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the renowned poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais, H.E. Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X, said, “We are pleased to announce a set of commemorative stamps in collaboration with the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation. This initiative underscores our dedication to honouring the legacy of national and cultural icons from the UAE and the region, celebrating their profound contributions and inspiring future generations with their remarkable life stories.

H.E. Dr. Sulaiman Mousa Al Jassim, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, said, "The Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation is extremely grateful for 7X's contribution of issuing commemorative stamps to mark the late poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais’ 100th birth anniversary. We sincerely appreciate 7X for their assistance in issuing these stamps, honouring a highly influential figure in the UAE's cultural heritage. Recognising the significance of this collaboration, we reiterate our commitment to encouraging effective cooperation between both institutions that have a rich history of service and impact."

On December 17, 1987, Al Owais established the Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award to honour Arab writers and intellectuals. During his lifetime, he received numerous awards and honours, the most notable of which was in 1996, when he was honoured by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The stamps are available at selected branches of Emirates Post, the postal services arm of 7X, and via the website www.emiratespostshop.ae.

