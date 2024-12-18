Abu Dhabi, UAE: 7X, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), has issued a special commemorative stamp featuring the university’s motto of ‘Power from Knowledge to Serve.’ The stamp commemorates MBZUAI's Knowledge Centre as a national symbol of the UAE’s ambitious developmental goals. It highlights the Centre’s role as a beacon for transformative research and a hub that attracts the world’s brightest minds in innovation and artificial intelligence.

The stamp is part of a series of launches by 7X documenting the exemplary scientific, cultural, and social facets of the UAE. Such initiatives reflect the group’s unwavering commitment towards fulfilling its social responsibilities and highlighting the nation’s outstanding achievements.

MBZUAI is the world's first university that focuses on conducting research and postgraduate studies in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain, empowering students, companies, and governments to leverage the potential of AI to drive positive global impact. The university also facilitates best-in-class research by attracting top talents from the realms of innovation and artificial intelligence.

The stamps are available at all centres of Emirates Post, the postal services arm of 7X, distributed across the UAE, and via the website www.emiratespostshop.ae.

