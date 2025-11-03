DUBAI, UAE — The final cohort of 58 school students graduated from the ‘STEM for Sustainability’ program in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking a final chapter of a three-year initiative. The program, organized by Amideast and Boeing, empowered young people to apply their skills in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to real-world sustainability challenges.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia, said: “The ‘STEM for Sustainability’ program has equipped 750 students from across the Middle East and North Africa to learn about the important impact of sustainability focused work and how they can contribute. As this three-year journey comes to a close, we are excited to see these young innovators bring their knowledge and passion into practice.”

Sara El Dallal, Country Director of Amideast UAE, added: “Through our collaboration with Boeing, Amideast is helping UAE students gain practical STEM skills and exposure that inspire them to pursue education and careers in aerospace and aviation. We are proud that this program has engaged all layers of the ecosystem — decision-makers, the private and public sectors, schools, and parents — solidifying a shared commitment to raising awareness of sustainability across STEM fields and preparing young people for the future”.

Through a combination of roundtables, STEM Fairs, and project-based learning, students connected with universities and experts in sustainability and innovation.

Ammar Bakri, Grade 8 student from Al Mawakeb AlGarhoud school in Dubai, shared: “Every class, meeting and field trip during the ‘STEM for Sustainability’ program felt like soaring toward a brighter future”.

Over three years, the ‘STEM for Sustainability’ program in the UAE delivered measurable impact:

154 graduates in 2023-2025

320 student attendees at STEM Fairs

148 academic hours

34 guest speakers and trainers.

The ‘STEM for Sustainability’ program in the UAE is part of Boeing’s broader partnership with Amideast to leverage youth engagement and STEM education for advancing local sustainability priorities in the Middle East and North Africa. Over three years, 750 students graduated, and 7,000 people were reached through STEM Talks, roundtables, and other outreach activities as part of the ‘STEM for Sustainability’ programs in Egypt, Morocco, and the UAE.

About Amideast

Amideast is a leading American nonprofit organization engaged in international education, training, and development activities in the Middle East and North Africa which was founded in 1951. Amideast’s head office is in Washington, D.C., with 19 country offices across the region, including the UAE. Amideast manages upskilling, reskilling, study abroad and exchange programs.

Learn more: www.amideast.org/uae

About Boeing:

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing’s U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established several offices across the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Doha and Kuwait.

Learn more: www.boeing-me.com