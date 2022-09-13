Dubai: 6thStreet, a Dubai-based omnichannel fashion and lifestyle retailer, has further strengthened its relationship with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, by integrating Whatsapp as a channel for communication.

The retailer brand is the E-commerce fashion destination from Apparel Group. With over 1000+ international brands, the platform offers a large selection of shoes, bags, clothing, and accessories from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Dune London, Charles and Keith, ALDO, Naturalizer, Nine West, New Balance, Crocs, Birkenstock, Skechers, Levi’s, Aeropostale, Garage, Nike, Adidas, Adidas Originals, Rituals, and many more.

To communicate with its loyal customer base, 6thStreet was using different tools for sending SMS, emails, mobile push notifications, and in-app messages. The inevitable siloed operations resulted in engagement gaps.

To minimize these gaps and have a 10x growth, the brands partnered with MoEngage at the beginning of 2019. And within 12 months, experienced 4x growth.

“We were one of the early adopters of a customer engagement platform. With a customer-first focus, we aspired to provide a personalized experience to every customer based on preferences and buying behavior and communicate with them at every touch point. This is where MoEngage has supported us, and as a testament, we are planning further engagements with them”, said Prateek Agrawal

Head of CRM, Gulf Region, at 6thStreet

The adoption of MoEngage enabled 6thStreet to understand customer behavior, preferences, and friction points in the customer journey. Using these insights, 6thStreet could engage customers with personalized messages and offers over SMS, email, push notifications, and in-app.

The brand has always stayed relevant with its Martech stack and engagement trends. To further strengthen it, 6thStreet wanted to integrate social media as a channel for communication, and this is where MoEngage helped them.

Through its WhatsApp integration, MoEngage assisted 6thStreet in driving promotional and transactional campaigns. This resulted in higher eyeballs and better conversions. Using Whatsapp, 6thStreet was also able to send personalized communications to each customer during a festive or sale season and reach out to dormant customers.

Looking at the success 6thStreet has been able to generate, they plan to further increase collaboration with MoEngage for their first-ever phygital store, where they plan to utilize their offline and online data into insights using MoEngage.

“6thStreet has been a real advocate of MoEngage, and we are stoked to see them doing so well in terms of customer engagement. These additional partnerships are a testament to that, and we hope to help 6thStreet in all future engagement endeavors”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, MEA, at MoEngage.

6thStreet is a part of the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, GMG, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, Mashreq that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

