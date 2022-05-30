BMW M GmbH is offering M enthusiasts in the Middle East and across the world an exclusive collection of rarities based on its high-performance sports cars in the premium mid-range segment.

Munich/Dubai: Within the framework of spectacular events featuring sensational new model innovations and together with its worldwide community, BMW M GmbH is celebrating the first five decades of its existence during these weeks and months. On 24 May 1972, the partnership agreement for BMW Motorsport GmbH was signed. Exactly 50 years later to the day, the company now known as BMW M GmbH is presenting an exclusive collection of edition models as a current anniversary highlight.

With the BMW M4 Coupe, M enthusiasts in the Middle East can express both their passion for racing and their awareness of tradition. Limited editions, exclusive design features and individually selectable equipment options ensure that each edition vehicle can become a unique car that reflects the personal style of its owner.

The BMW M 50 Jahre edition is based on the current generation of the most successful model series in the history of BMW M GmbH. The BMW M4 is synonymous with high performance in the premium mid-range segment. The edition is powered by a straight six-cylinder engine with up to 375 kW/510 hp, M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics. Depending on the model variant, its power is transferred to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, or fully variably distributed to all four wheels using M xDrive technology.

The exclusive character of the edition models is the result of a market-specific configuration with unique design features and a strictly limited number of units in each case. In this way, fascinating rarities are created for the most important automotive markets around the world. For the exterior paintwork of the edition vehicles, style-defining colours from the history of BMW M GmbH are being reissued. These are complemented by M forged wheels in a similarly exclusive colour scheme and striking accents in the interior.

In the Middle East and other selected sales regions, BMW M GmbH is offering an exclusive edition of the BMW M4 Coupe to mark its anniversary. The two-door BMW M 50 Jahre edition comes in the exterior colours Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red and San Marino Blue. Their expressive appearance is enhanced by 19-inch M forged wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle featuring a double-spoke design, which are being offered for the first time in the colours Orbit Grey Matt and Gold Bronze matt.

In the interior of all edition vehicles based on the BMW M4 Coupe, door sill panels bearing the lettering “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M”, a metal plaque on the centre console with the lettering “M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” and a corresponding imprint on the headrests of the standard M sports seats and the optional M carbon bucket seats for driver and front passenger hint at the anniversary.

The “Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” lettering on the door sill trims and M stripes on the headrests of the front and outer rear seats characterise the interior. Moreover, an exclusive seam pattern adorns both the standard M sports seats and the optionally available M carbon bucket seats of the edition vehicles. A metal plaque on the cupholder cover of the centre console bears the inscription “M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M” and the reference “1/500”.

-Ends-

If you have any questions, please contact:

Osama El-Sherif

Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Middle East

Email: osama.el-sherif@bmwgroup.com

Nadia ElSamsam

PR Manager, Seven Media

Email: nadiaelsamsam@sevenmedia.ae

Maysan Abdulmajeed

PR Manager, Seven Media

Email : maysanabdulmajeed@sevenmedia.ae

Andrew Young

PR Executive, Seven Media

Email: andrewyoung@sevenmedia.ae

Media website: www.press.bmwgroup.com

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2021 was € 16.1 billion on revenues amounting to € 111.2 billion. As of 31 December 2021, the BMW Group had a workforce of 118,909 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

www.bmwgroup.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BMWGroup

Twitter: http://twitter.com/BMWGroup

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/BMWGroupView

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/