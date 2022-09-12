Dubai/Riyadh: 2022 has been an exceptional year for travel, with the demand for international sojourns soaring well beyond the traditional peak seasons we see every year. With visas being your first step towards overseas travel, here are some tips for a seamless and safe visa application experience ahead of your next holiday.

1. Plan ahead

The early bird gets to go on that long-awaited international trip that we have had to put off for the last two years. But bear in mind, governments are still processing both pending and new applications. So, plan ahead and apply well in advance to avoid any inconveniences.

Did you know?

Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days before the date of travel. So, why wait till the last minute?

2. Check the visa turnaround times

Each country has a different timeline for its visa processing, and these timelines are clearly mentioned on their websites, providing you the information required to apply for your visa well in advance.

Did you know?

During peak travel seasons like the year-end holidays, visa processing can take longer than anticipated. Apply early to avoid any delays.

3. Book an appointment

Most Visa Application Centres accept applications by prior appointment only. This ensures lower wait times and physical distancing at the centres at the time of submission. We highly recommend you reach at least 15 minutes prior to the appointed time to avoid missing your slot.

Remember, appointment slots are offered online. Visit www.vfsglobal.com to know which countries we serve in your location.

Did you know?

Appointments can be booked on www.vfsglobal.com free of charge! There are a few countries that require a customer to pay VFS Global service fees online at the time of booking an appointment. Beware of third-party entities who charge a separate fee for appointments.

4. Make a list, check it twice

A checklist of the documentation required for visa applications for each country served by VFS Global is available on www.vfsglobal.com. Ensure you carry all the requisite documentation to submit along with the duly filled application form to avoid any snags in your application.

Did you know?

Many countries require a valid passport six months beyond your return date. Check your passport’s validity while planning your travels.

5. Opt for convenience

From form filling assistance to courier return of passports, and even end-to-end guidance through the visa application submission process at the Premium Lounge, VFS Global offers a range of optional services* for customers to choose from, available online or at the Visa Application Centres, for nominal fees.

Did you know?

You can apply for your visa from the safety and comfort of your home or office! With our Visa At Your Doorstep service, you can have a trained professional visit your location of choice to accept your documents and enrol biometrics.

*Some of the services may not be offered in some countries, or for specific client governments. Opting for these services does not influence the outcome of your visa application; this is at the sole discretion of the Embassy/Consulate.

Visit www.vfsglobal.com for details.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 65 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,500 Application Centres in 144 countries. The company has processed over 246 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.