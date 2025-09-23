Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Suspended above the city, Serenia District introduces its most exclusive homes yet: two penthouses crowning the 46th floor of West Residence. Each spans approximately 6,000 sq. ft., with design and details that transform scale into elegance.

The homes open onto sweeping 180-degree views, framing the city from distinct angles and capturing panoramas that range from the greenery of Jumeirah Islands and Emirates Living to the skyline of JLT, JBR and Dubai Marina. Inside, light and space are amplified through generous living and dining areas, fully fitted kitchens, a gym, and a study. Walk-in wardrobes, custom closets, and spa-inspired master baths heighten the sense of refinement, while natural finishes and panoramic windows anchor the interiors in timeless sophistication.

Priced from AED 29 million, each penthouse includes lift-to-door access, four parking bays, and access to more than 40 resort-style amenities, from indoor padel courts to infinity pools and residents’ lounges.

These residences are part of Palma Development’s Serenia District, a 600,000 sq. ft. master community valued at AED 5 billion and designed by Nikken Sekkei. With six towers, lifestyle zones, and the exclusive Serenia Signature Clubhouse, it sets a new benchmark for urban design while reinforcing Palma’s vision of creating architectural icons for Dubai.

This is a sanctuary in the sky, private, elegant, and rare. The final two. The only two.

About Palma Development

Established in 2002, Palma Development is a leading real estate developer in Dubai, renowned for creating premium waterfront communities that deliver long-term value. With a strong track record of on-time delivery and design excellence, Palma is committed to protecting investor wealth while contributing to Dubai’s economic and urban development. Its portfolio includes iconic projects such as Cayan Infinity Tower, Silverene Towers, and Serenia Residences The Palm.