Sharjah: The Mango Festival 2024 concluded its third edition yesterday, Sunday, at Expo Khor Fakkan, with a turnout of 10,000 visitors.

Organised by the Municipal Council of Khor Fakkan in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Khor Fakkan City Municipality, the 3-day extravaganza featured over 30 participants, including farmers, productive families and agricultural companies, showcasing more than 150 different varieties of mangoes and citrus fruits.

The 3rd Mango Festival witnessed participation from countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman. This reflects the festival’s expansion in attracting farmers and agricultural enterprises keen on developing mango production.

This year's festival also facilitated the exchange of experiences and the adoption of modern techniques for enhancing fruit and citrus cultivation, thereby contributing to economic growth and achieving food security.

Dr Rashid Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khor Fakkan Municipal Council, affirmed that the Mango Festival continues to gain a major foothold among agricultural and heritage festivals in the UAE.

He noted that the third edition of the festival has witnessed significant growth in terms of visitor turnout and the variety of mangoes displayed. This progress was reflected in the extensive participation of farmers as well as public and private agricultural institutions, significantly boosting the influx of visitors from within and outside the UAE.

For his part, Khalil Mohammed Al Mansouri, Director of Expo Khor Fakkan, said that the remarkable turnout of visitors and the increase in the number of exhibitors is a testament to the festival’s success that has exceeded expectations.

This success underscores the increasing significance the festival holds in the agricultural and economic sectors of Sharjah and the UAE. The Mango Festival’s third edition has drawn farmers and agricultural companies not only from within the UAE but also from neighboring Gulf states.

In this sense, the festival demonstrates a spirit of diversity, creating new opportunities for the exchange of knowledge and experiences in mango cultivation and production.

This year's festival featured a competitive atmosphere among farmers who showcased various premium mango varieties. The festival hosted several competitions, including The Mango Mazayna (a contest for the most beautiful mango) and a competition for the most beautifully arranged mango basket exclusively for women, in addition to an art competition dedicated to children, where they displayed their enthusiasm and passion for mango farming and cultivation.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

+971 54 556 8608

ali@misbar-me.com



Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

+971567835363

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com