Dubai, UAE: Genesis UAE, represented exclusively by Juma Al Majid Co. L.L.C, proudly announces its exceptional performance in 2023, marked by a remarkable 36% increase in sales. This achievement not only showcases the continued dedication of the Genesis team but also marks the second consecutive year of receiving the prestigious ‘Best Performance’ award.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Genesis UAE, commented: "2023 was another exceptional year as we continued to prioritize customer satisfaction and tailor our services to meet their needs. We are immensely proud of the growth we achieved, and extend our gratitude to our loyal customers for their unwavering support, which has enabled us to maintain our exceptional market presence. We can see that 2024 has already begun to bring us a similarly impressive set of opportunities and offerings."

Omar Al-Zubaidi – CEO of Genesis Middle East & Africa, expressed: "Our 2023 results reflect the potent synergy of innovative design and customer-centricity at Genesis in the United Arab Emirates. As we navigate this year, our focus sharpens on sustaining this momentum."

Embracing the shift towards eco-friendly transportation, Genesis launched an innovative Electric Vehicle (EV) lineup during 2023, featuring the avant-garde G80, GV70, and GV60 models, thereby reinforcing its pledge to sustainability and impressive craftsmanship.

Further cementing its footprint, Genesis proudly inaugurated a second state-of-the-art Dubai showroom on the esteemed Sheikh Zayed Road in December. This launch marked the second independent such opening within a year and showcases the brand's philosophy of 'Athletic Elegance' through its architectural grandeur and sophisticated aesthetic.

Genesis UAE has been steadily raising brand awareness, expanding its network and successfully delivering initiatives that serve multiple positive purposes; one of those being the ‘Safe Driving Stars’ scheme in collaboration with Dubai Police.

Juma Al Majid Co. L.L.C and Genesis are poised to continue their market triumphs deeper into 2024 with a relentless commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

About Juma Al Majid Establishment

Established in 1964 by HE Juma Al Majid a visionary Emirati businessman, Juma Al Majid Establishment has evolved to be one of the most reputable and acknowledged organizations in the UAE. Juma Al Majid Establishment’s expansions in opening new showrooms at prime locations reflects Hyundai’s global strategy to provide convenience and quality service to its customers. Hyundai offers a wide range of passenger cars, covering the spectrum of Sedans, SUVs, 4X4, and its luxury brand, Genesis. Its commercial division also features light and heavy vehicles available through dedicated showrooms and supported by professional sales and marketing teams across the UAE. The organization is the exclusive distributor of Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as a number of high-profile international brands in the office equipment, home appliances and watches sectors. Juma Al Majid establishment boasts a wide range of showrooms, workshops and service centers across the UAE. It’s partnership and journey with Hyundai Motor Company is nothing short of remarkable. For more than three decades Juma Al Majid establishment has been promoting, selling and distributing Hyundai vehicles in the UAE through its nationwide network of showrooms and service centers. With Juma Al Majid Establishment’s unrivalled reputation for integrity, customer satisfaction and reliability and with it’s efforts over the years in promoting, positioning the Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as nationwide network of showrooms and service centers, Hyundai vehicles have now become one of the top brands favoured by customers in the UAE, earning Juma Al Majid Establishment the title of 2011 Regional Best Distributor and 2014 Best Customer Satisfaction award from Hyundai Motor Company.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody ‘athletic elegance’, including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future. For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

