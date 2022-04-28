Dubai – Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Ferrari importer, presented the newly launched 296 GTS for the first time in the Middle East at their exclusive Ferrari Lounge for the season of Ramadan at the Burj Al Arab. Launched globally last week, the 296 GTS is the latest evolution of Maranello’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta spider.

Commenting on the appearance of the 296 GTS, Raid Abusitta, Vice-President, Sales at Al Tayer Motors said, “It’s with great pride that we’re one of the first Ferrari dealerships in the world to present this incredible new addition to the Ferrari family. What better way to showcase this clean and sophisticated V6 hybrid to our valued customers than at the stunning location of our Ferrari Lounge at the terrace of the iconic Burj Al Arab.”

The 296 GTS flanks the 296 GTB in redefining the whole concept of fun behind the wheel, guaranteeing pure emotions not just when pushing the car to its limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations.

The 296 GTS uses the new 663 cv 120° V6, coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 122 kW (167 cv), which debuted on the 296 GTB. This is the first 6-cylinder engine installed on a road-going spider sporting the Prancing Horse badge; it unleashes its class-leading 830 cv total power output to deliver previously unthinkable performance levels and an innovative, exhilarating and unique soundtrack, further enhanced by the fact that it can be relished with the top down.

The car’s name combines its total displacement (2992 l) and number of cylinders with the GTS (Gran Turismo Spider) acronym in finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello. It is not simply the living, beating heart of the 296 GTS, but it also ushers in a new V6 era that has its roots deep in Ferrari’s unrivalled 75-year history.

The very first Ferrari V6 featured a 65° architecture and debuted on the 1957 1500 cc Dino 156 F2 single-seater. This was followed in 1958 by larger displacement versions on the front-engined sports prototypes - the 196 S and 296 S - and the 246 F1 car which powered Mike Hawthorn to the F1 Drivers’ Championship title the same year.

The 296 GTS’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system guarantees it is an incredibly usable car as well as cutting pedal response times to zero and delivering a 25km range in all-electric eDrive mode. The car’s compact dimensions and the introduction of innovative dynamic control systems as well as meticulously honed aero ensure that the driver will instantly be impressed by its astonishing agility and responsiveness to commands. Its sporty, sinuous design and extremely compact dimensions also visually underscore its unique and modern forms, while skilfully referencing the likes of the 1963 250 LM, the perfect marriage of simplicity and functionality.

The RHT (retractable hard top) guarantees exceptional occupant comfort. With the roof stowed it features a sleek, sporty design and with the roof up, the silhouette remains very similar to that of the 296 GTB. The lightweight RHT takes a mere 14 seconds to retract or deploy at speeds of up to 45km/h. The separation line between the car’s body and the roof is above the B post. As a result, the folding roof splits into two sections that fold flush over the front of the engine, thus maintaining the engine bay’s thermal dissipation characteristics and the balance of the overall design. This also allowed the designers to introduce a window in the rear section of the engine cover through which the new V6 is clearly visible. When the top is retracted, the cabin and the rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which guarantees optimal passenger comfort even at high speeds.

As was the case with the SF90 Stradale, for clients who want to exploit the car’s extreme power and performance to the utmost, particularly on the track, the 296 GTS is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications.

7-YEAR GENUINE MAINTENANCE

Ferrari’s unparalleled quality standards and increasing focus on client service underpin the extended seven-year maintenance programme offered with the 296 GTS. Available across the entire range, the latter covers all regular maintenance for the first seven years or 120,000 km of the car’s life. This scheduled maintenance programme for Ferraris is an exclusive service that allows clients the certainty that their car is being kept at peak performance and safety over the years. This very special service is also available to owners of pre-owned Ferraris.

Regular maintenance (at intervals of either 20,000 km or once a year with no mileage restrictions), original spares and meticulous checks by staff trained directly at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello using the most modern diagnostic tools are just some of the advantages of the 7-Year Genuine Maintenance Programme. The service is available on all markets worldwide and from all Dealerships in the Official Dealership Network.

The 7-Year Genuine Maintenance programme further extends the wide range of after-sales services offered by Ferrari to meet the needs of clients wishing to preserve the performance and excellence that are the signatures of all cars built in Maranello.

296 GTS

Technical Specifications

POWERTRAIN

Type V6 – 120° - turbo – dry sump

Overall displacement 2992 cm3

Bore and stroke 88 mm x 82 mm

Max. power output ICE* 663 cv

Max. power output hybrid system** 610 kW (830 cv) at 8000 rpm

Max. torque 740 Nm at 6250 rpm

Max. revs 8500 rpm

Compression ratio 9.4:1

High voltage battery capacity 7.45 kWh

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Length 4565 mm

Width 1958 mm

Height 1191 mm

Wheelbase 2600 mm

Front track 1665 mm

Rear track 1632 mm

Dry weight*** 1540 kg

Dry weight/power ratio 1.86 kg/cv

Weight distribution 40.5 % front / 59.5 % rear

Rear bench capacity 112 litres

Fuel tanks capacity 65 litres

TYRES AND WHEELS

Front 245/35 ZR 20 J9.0

Rear 305/35 ZR 20 J11.0

BRAKES

Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm

Rear 360 x 233 x 32 mm

TRANSMISSION AND GEARBOX 8-speed F1 DCT

ELECTRONIC CONTROLS

eSSC: eTC, eDiff, SCM, FDE2.0, EPS, ABS Evo, 6w-CDS; high-performance ABS/EBD with energy recovery

PERFORMANCE

Max. speed > 330 km/h

0-100 km/h 2.9 s

0-200 km/h 7.6 s

200-0 km/h 107 m

Fiorano lap time 1’ 21” 80

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND CO2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

* With 98 RON petrol

** with eManettino in Qualify mode

*** With optional lightweight content

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Ferrari, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 3,000 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ferrari, Maserati, Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Ford and Ford Trucks are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

