DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- After initiating the first development plan of B2TRADER in 2022 and introducing the first version of its crypto trading platform in March 2024, B2BROKER announces another massive milestone.

The new B2TRADER expands its capabilities to include crypto spot, crypto derivatives, Forex and CFDs. The company invested a whopping $8 million in two and a half years to provide the first genuine multi-asset, multi-market trading platform.

With 50 engineers and software developers, B2BROKER introduces a highly advanced white label solution that suits established brokers with significant client bases, as well as new startups looking for a reliable trading platform.

Let’s dive deeper into the full range of the B2TRADER functions and features.

B2BROKER’s CEO Insights – The Inspiration Behind The Release

"Over the past two years, the FOREX platform industry has gone through some major shifts. Brokers have started to see the risks of relying on a single platform. While some have built their own systems as a backup, most have chosen a multi-platform approach, using two, three, or even four platforms to stay flexible and reduce risk,” said CEO Arthur Azizov.

These developments led to a noticeable gap between the demand and supply of flexible solutions that minimise the waste of managing multiple platforms for different purposes.

At the same time, many providers focus on Forex and CFDs and overlook the crypto spot market, which has been growing massively recently. This opportunity created the main inspiration behind building the B2TRADER we see today.

“B2TRADER lets brokers create and offer as many assets and markets as they want, across CRYPTO SPOT, CFDs, and FOREX—all through a single account. Alternatively, brokers can choose to keep separate accounts for their FOREX, CRYPTO SPOT, or CFD operations.

Our goal is simple: to bridge the gap between FOREX and Crypto markets, giving brokers the tools to offer a wider range of markets and grow their businesses with confidence,” said CEO Arthur Azizov.

B2TRADER: The Ultimate Solution For Every Broker

B2TRADER is a highly customisable white label solution that prioritises speed, cost-efficiency and user-friendliness. Importantly, B2BROKER uses an accounts-based pricing model rather than a volume-based one, making cost and profit-margin predictability more effective and reliable.

Here’s an overview of the B2TRADER platform’s key features:

Multi-Asset & Multi-Market trading capabilities —Offers access to crypto spot, CFDs and Forex markets via a single account, besides account segregation to maintain distinct business models.

—Offers access to crypto spot, CFDs and Forex markets via a single account, besides account segregation to maintain distinct business models. Dynamic Leverage —Enables traders to choose their preferred leverage ratios according to account presets and admin settings, offering enhanced control over market fluctuations.

—Enables traders to choose their preferred leverage ratios according to account presets and admin settings, offering enhanced control over market fluctuations. Cross-Margin Collateral Management —Optimises collateral limits and percentage settings for FX/fiat currencies to improve risk management and ensure flexible wallet balance.

—Optimises collateral limits and percentage settings for FX/fiat currencies to improve risk management and ensure flexible wallet balance. Liquidity Agnostic —Integrates with top 3 liquidity bridges like PrimeXM, OneZero, and B2CONNECT for seamless access to any liquidity provider and leading crypto exchanges.

—Integrates with top 3 liquidity bridges like PrimeXM, OneZero, and B2CONNECT for seamless access to any liquidity provider and leading crypto exchanges. Smart Cross-Rate Tree —Supports trading across almost any CFD pair with optimal pricing and fast execution, powered by real-time rate updates for cross-currency and exotic pairs.

—Supports trading across almost any CFD pair with optimal pricing and fast execution, powered by real-time rate updates for cross-currency and exotic pairs. High Performance— Handles up to 3,000 requests per second, ensuring rapid execution and scalable performance.

A-to-Z Mobile App Solutions

The new B2TRADER comes with mobile apps with unique builds on iOS and Android under the client’s name. Brokers can publish these apps to their Apple and Google Play stores and offer better accessibility to end-users.

Moreover, B2BROKER provides APK files to directly access the Android app and bypass the lengthy approval processes of Apple and Google. Users can install the application and start trading immediately.

This approach simplifies the user experience from onboarding and KYC to deposits, withdrawals, trading, and security, all within a single interface. No more switching between apps to perform different functions!

Continuously Disrupting The Market with Innovation

With ongoing developments to introduce Perpetual Futures very soon, B2BROKER sets the industry standard for innovation and provides solutions that suit brokers’ needs and market trends.

The open API, FIX API protocol support, and Prime model for efficient connectivity make B2TRADER seamlessly suitable for any ecosystem to enjoy a full-circle trading experience across multiple markets and assets.

Contact the team for a personalised demo!

