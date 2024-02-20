Dubai, United Arab Emirates and London, United Kingdom – Retail technology and community commerce platform, 24SEVEN, has announced a strategic partnership with BILRS, a leading global bill payment platform. The agreement will support 24SEVEN’s mission to transform the Middle East’s typical point-of-sale (POS) devices into a ‘point-of-everything’, offering diverse financial services such as domestic and cross-border bill payments.

Jarrar Shah, CEO and co-founder of 24SEVEN, said “Our collaboration with BILRS will help to unlock new growth and revenue generating opportunities for baqalas and grocery stores across the Middle East. Baqalas are an integral part of the region’s cultural and retail heritage. Bringing digital-first technology that transforms a point-of-sale device into a ‘point of everything’, can help baqalas to maintain their relevancy and competitive edge.”

Saif Khan, President, EMEA from BILRS said, “We’re excited to support 24SEVEN’s powerful mission to shape retail payments in the Middle East. Working together with 24SEVEN Optima, we can bring improved digital experiences for retailers and their consumers, support their operations and maximise their sales.”

24SEVEN will work with BILRS to empower the region’s baqalas, retail and grocery stores through 24SEVEN Optima, a suite of proprietary technology solutions that includes hardware and software. Its cloud-based platform uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), real-time data processing, inventory management and sales analytics, to optimise results for retail partners. Through integrating its bill payment capabilities, both domestically and cross border, BILRS will enhance the customer offerings available on 24SEVEN Optima. The collaboration will provide cost-effective and reliable bill payment solutions and billing solutions for baqalas and grocery stores.

24SEVEN will roll out the integrated services in Q1 2024, targeting thousands of baqalas who provide a significant contribution to the UAE’s USD 37 billion grocery retail segment.

Integration with BILRS will provide customers with convenient ways to pay bills such as utility, water, internet, health and education, and buy prepaid products including domestic and international mobile top-ups. These cross border capabilities empower the majority of expat workers in the UAE and connect them to nearly 2 billion people back in their home countries, enabling them to pay institutions directly in a seamless and transparent manner.

24SEVEN will be actively participating at STEP Conference in Dubai on Thursday 22nd February. The team will have an interactive booth and are available to answer any questions. For more information on 24SEVEN and its specialist grocery retail platform 24SEVEN Optima, visit 24seven.ae.

About 24SEVEN Optima

24SEVEN Optima is a retail technology and community commerce platform headquartered in Dubai. The business supports UAE grocery stores with cost-effective technology solutions, point-of-sale (POS) software and hardware that enable store operators to easily manage their physical retail or online stores to optimize their operations, maximize sales and provide ultimate customer satisfaction.

24SEVEN Optima – The POS-sibilities are endless

About 24SEVEN

Established in 2016 in Pakistan, 24SEVEN is a leading B2B2C retail technology platform, serving grocery store owners and operators across 10 cities in the MENAP region. Its regional team of 300 specialized experts supports over 6,500 businesses to optimize operations, maximize sales and serve well over 1.2million customers on a daily basis.

In June 2022, the company raised USD 6 million in Pre-Series A funding from investors such as SOSV, Betatron Venture Group, Newlin VC, Verity Capital, and Argo’s Quest.

For more information please visit - 24seven.ae

About BILRS

BILRS Transforming the future of bill payment. Our solutions deliver a simpler, smarter, better bill-pay experience. A single set of rails for global bill payments with intelligent bill-pay technology which promotes the financial health of your customers with smart solutions such as bill notification and payment confirmation. Single API provides access to thousands of billers across multiple continents. It provides a B2B technology solution, whether you are a bank, fintech, digital wallet, payment service provider, or remittance operator we have you covered.

For more information, visit www.bilrs.com