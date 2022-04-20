Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the automotive arm of Al Masaood Group and the exclusive distributor for the Nissan vehicles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, announced that the 2022 Nissan Patrol Super Safari SUV is now available across its showrooms.

The 2022 model sports full aesthetic and technological upgrades that are expected to attract more attention and meet the ever-evolving needs of the regional market. The latest iteration will continue the Patrol’s legacy and deep-rooted heritage in the Middle East, driven by its power and superior off-road capability.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Popular among adventure lovers in the region, Nissan Patrol Super Safari comes part and parcel of the culture in this region. With its ability to conquer even the most difficult road conditions and the harshest of terrains without compromising on comfort and luxury, the Super Safari is a model that is highly in demand in Abu Dhabi, especially due to the city being a hub for outdoor activity and adventure.”

Gemayel further added: “It is very interesting to see how Nissan Patrol Super Safari has drawn great attention from the millennial customer segment in Abu Dhabi – making up over 48% of the model’s overall customers. From 2020 till 2022, we recorded an increase of over 12 per cent in our female customer base for this model. This indicates, amongst others, that a growing number of young female drivers are embracing the outdoor adventures that the city offers.”

The 2022 Nissan Patrol Super Safari is available with a choice of three bold exterior colours – black, white, or gold – with a unique choice of grey or gold accents across the roof, bumpers, wheel arches, and spare tyre cover for drivers to create a combination of their choice. In Abu Dhabi, the white colour has reigned the most popular from amongst the model’s colour mix. However, the female customer segment has shown a consistent affinity to the Black with Twilight Grey accents in 2021 and 2022. The striking ‘Super Safari’ decal along the side of the car is complemented by a bold set of 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels that contribute to the SUV’s head-turning presence.

Inside, the cabin with tan leather seats adds a unique touch through a special Super Safari emboss. In addition to its display audio system with smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay, drivers also benefit from a newly installed wireless charger for added comfort and convenience.

Exhilarating performance is provided by a 4.8-liter in-line six-cylinder engine that produces 280 horsepower and 451 Nm of torque. Equipped with VTC and NICS, in addition to a 5-speed automatic or manual transmission, the Patrol Super Safari offers exceptional off-road performance and impressive top speed on the highway. A straight-line drive transfer and rear differential lock further the Patrol’s performance and allow it to explore places where other SUVs don’t dare to go.

Built for adventure, the Patrol Super Safari’s higher angle of stability, improved gradeability, and the larger approach, departure, and ramp-clearance angles, are all furthered by a heavy-duty coil spring suspension, incorporating telescopic shock absorbers and torsion bar for confident handling on all terrain.

In addition to electronically controlled power steering that ensures effortless control at low speeds and firm handling at high speeds, the Patrol Super Safari is equipped with a host of Nissan safety features for a safer and more connected driving experience. This includes cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, dual-front SRS airbags, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) that prevents understeer and oversteer by reducing engine speed and applying the brakes individually on specific wheels when entering or exiting a corner.

The 2022 Patrol Super Safari is available at Al Masaood Automobiles’ showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region. Book your model online or call 800 300 400 for a test drive.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles – authorized distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region for over 36 years, brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 8 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 6 Service Centres and 7 Spare Parts outlets. Recently the company inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019, and the recipient of INFINITI’s Outstanding Performance Award for the year 2020. The company enhances its success through strong tie-up with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

For more information about our Nissan products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, please visit our websites and follow us on Social media on:

Nissan: Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group

Email : media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com

Marwa Kaabour

Group Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager

Email: marwa_kaabour@masaood.com