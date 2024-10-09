Dubai, UAE – 1707 Capital, a single family office with a rich Indo-European heritage, is offering a glimpse into its innovative approach to overseeing and operating businesses, as well as the seamless blend of family and business. Under the leadership of Managing Director Paul-Bernard Poupon, 1707 Capital has evolved from its beginnings with the iconic Grey Poupon Dijon mustard brand into a global investment powerhouse with a diverse portfolio across Europe, North America, India, and Southeast Asia, including companies such as Global Green, Aritas, and Valerion.

Balancing Family Values with Business Growth

As both a family member and Managing Director, Paul-Bernard Poupon serves as the gatekeeper of the family’s legacy, balancing its rich history with the demands of modern business. “At 1707, family is at the core of everything we do. Our shared history, values, and aspirations form the foundation of our success. I am honored to uphold these traditions while steering our family office towards continued growth and innovation,” he states.

1707 Capital’s Strategic Presence in the UAE

Since establishing its base in the UAE in 2018, 1707 Capital has aligned its growth with the country’s dynamic and evolving financial landscape. The UAE is home to over 75% of the region's family offices, with Dubai hosting more than half of these. With access to nearly US$3 trillion (AED 11 trillion) in private wealth within an hour's flight, Dubai offers unparalleled opportunities for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the region’s leading financial hub, accommodates over 300 wealth and asset management firms, managing assets worth approximately US$450 billion (AED 1.65 trillion).

The firm aspires to contribute more significantly to the local economy by eventually operating businesses within the region. "We take pride in being part of the UAE and look forward to increasing our local presence in the future," Poupon adds.

Strategic Investments and Future Growth Initiatives

1707 Capital is committed to long-term strategic investments aimed at transforming mid-market businesses into market leaders. With a portfolio spanning sectors like manufacturing, technology, and agriculture, the firm employs a hands-on, value-driven approach focused on integrity, collaboration, and sustainable growth. As part of its forward-thinking strategy, 1707 Capital is spinning off a data and analytics consultancy, leveraging its extensive experience in providing such services to its portfolio companies. This consultancy will help drive more informed investment decisions and offer clients cutting-edge insights.

Contact Person: Seresh Adham

Email Address: seresh@1707-capital.com

Website URL: https://1707-capital.com/

Social Media Handles: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1707-capital