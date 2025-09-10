Dubai, UAE / Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Northern Ireland, the regional economic development agency for Northern Ireland, will lead a trade mission to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from 15–19 September 2025. 9 companies from Northern Ireland will visit major projects and prospects as they explore collaboration and knowledge-sharing opportunities in construction and sustainability projects.

The delegation will visit Riyadh, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah for a visit programme including site tours, business briefings, meetings and networking sessions with developers, contractors, and government representatives. The participating companies work across Construction, Engineering, Fit Out, Waste Recycling, Design and Technology.

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 portfolio includes more than US $1 trillion in projects, such as NEOM, New Murabba, and Diriyah Gate. In the UAE, the construction sector is forecast to grow from US $43 billion in 2025 to US $53 billion by 2030, with sustainability and circular economy targets central to delivery. The steady growth and investments in infrastructure, driven by increasing population and demand for residential and commercial projects present opportunities where Northern Ireland has established expertise, particularly in construction, fit out and sustainable solutions.

Northern Ireland companies have a long record of contributing to major international projects, from Legoland and Sony Pictures Studios in Motiongate™ Dubai to Euro Disney in Paris, the Electrical fit-out in the first Audi Digital Showroom in London, to the Lord’s Cricket Ground and more. Northern Ireland has a strong reputation for delivering excellence combined with innovation and a flexible, customer-focused approach, offering expert services across a wide range of areas such as general contracting, professional services, facilities management, building envelope, interior fit-out and civil engineering; as well as customisable and scalable solutions to crush, screen, sort, convey, wash, reduce a variety of waste streams, diverting product from landfill and creating new revenue streams.

Swathi Sri, Head of Territory for India, Middle East, and Africa at Invest Northern Ireland, stated: “This mission offers Northern Ireland companies a unique opportunity to directly engage with stakeholders in both the countries. Participants will meet with developers, contractors, and government representatives face-to-face, gaining valuable insights into the delivery of large-scale projects. They will achieve a clearer understanding of procurement systems, sustainability requirements, and local priorities, while also establishing initial connections with potential partners. Additionally, this mission aims to provide participants with market intelligence, new contacts, and a stronger foundation for long-term international growth”.

Sri Added: “Exports to Saudi Arabia and UAE are valued at £162.4 million for the period from April 2024 to March 2025. The exports are dominated by machinery and transport equipment, and miscellaneous manufactured articles, and are on the upward trend owing to large projects in the region”.

