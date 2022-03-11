DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- Britts Imperial University College, UAE is an Academic Center and Education Partner of top-tier, globally recognized British and European universities and offers eager learners from all over the world Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctorate degrees.

The master's/bachelor's degree is awarded by Euclea Business School, France, a Higher Education degree-granting institution recognized by the State and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

As a part of CDP Group Paris, students benefit from an extensive portfolio of programmes and a truly global educational experience with over 20 member schools, 7500 students per year of which 25% are foreigners, and 25000 trainees in continuing education

Britts Imperial University College is a truly global platform for supporting students' global dreams and ambitions, with faculty and students from different nationalities, internationally-recognized degrees from prestigious top-ranking international universities, and global mobility options.

Here's an Overview of The Executive MBA

The program is structured so that the learning is maximized while still maintaining a balance between work and home life.

  • 12 Months

The Executive MBA Program is designed to enable working professionals to move their careers forward without disruption by providing a globally recognized and accredited MBA program.

  • Weekend-only Batches

Over 12 months, lectures will be scheduled only on weekends delivering the program with once-in-a-month options, to reduce time away from work. A combination of live and pre-recorded interactive lectures in small bites makes for an engaging and effective learning environment.

  • Dual Masters

The opportunity to earn two different master's degrees, one in each specialty, from one of the most prestigious universities in Europe.

  • 3 Networking Symposiums at Dubai, Paris & Hong Kong

During a 3-day Symposium, students will receive an on-campus-delivery Workshop-Seminar at different locations for real networking.

  • Flexible Monthly Installments

Pay over time with easy and flexible installments.

  • More Than 12+ Specializations
  1. International Business
  2. Digital Marketing
  3. Sports Management
  4. Events Management
  5. Human Resources
  6. Logistics & Supply Chain Management
  7. Data Analytics & AI
  8. IT Project Management
  9. Management Accounting & Finance
  10. Banking and Insurance
  11. Healthcare Management
  12. Hospitality Management

For Dual Masters, the following are the available MBA options:

  1. MSc Project Management
  2. MA Entrepreneurship

