Manama, Bahrain : City Centre Bahrain, the premium shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has been named as the first mall in Bahrain to receive a Gold Certificate from the World Disability Union. This prestigious certificate is granted to establishments that successfully implement environmental standards for people with disabilities.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain, said, “We are delighted to be recognized for our work towards increased inclusion and accessibility for the community. At City Centre Bahrain we continue to find ways to create the best shopping experience for all our visitors. Therefore, we continue to find ways to implement the best practices and environmental standards, as well as enhance the services and facilities across the mall to accommodate the needs of People of Determination and their families.”

City Centre Bahrain caters to all mall visitors, providing a world-class shopping experience. The mall offers 50 designated parking spaces for People of Determination in its Car Park building, in addition to 8 free wheelchair cabinets near all mall gates for easy access. The mall has also placed a wheelchair ramp at all entrances, cinemas, and restaurants, provides 38 accessible toilets on all floors and features handicap panels in all its elevators. To make shopping even more enjoyable, City Centre Bahrain also offers rental electric wheelchairs. And in case of emergency, the mall provides evacuation wheelchairs.

City Centre Bahrain is continuously enhancing its mall experience to align with global best practices, making it an accessible shopping destination for all.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/citycentrebahrain or www.citycentrebahrain.com.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cineco Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cineco Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

