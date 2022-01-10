Dubai : Chupa Chups is delighted to reveal its first ever store on 12th January 2022 in Mall of the Emirates at 11:00am. The interactive Chupa Chups Room will house an array of brand favourites since its inception and new products alike, inducing nostalgia amongst millennials all while creating curiosity between Gen Z and teeny boppers, through new themes and limited-edition products introduced every two weeks within the store.

Futuristic and unique, the store is compact yet equipped with the most advanced technology to offer customers unlimited phenomenal experiences for all occasions. Be it a birthday party, where the right candy or goody bag can make it the party of the year, a simple outing with family, being a tourist in the city or simply re-calling nostalgic memories. Unleash the desire to discover and head over to the UAE’s latest playground of fun. The first 100 visitors to the store, 2:00pm onwards on opening day will receive a goody bag full of the best Chupa Chups sweets.

Highlights from the store include cute and cuddly backpacks filled with lollipops, adorable mini lollipops stuffed in mini pouches for the little ones, tins of 150 lollipops ideal for group gatherings and birthdays, seasonal hampers for festive gifting during Easter and Eid. The store will also boast a range of exclusive Chupa Chups merchandise for parents to dress kids in their favourite brand from childhood.

Luca Parodi, President Business Unit SAMEA & LATAM, Perfetti Van Melle comments, “We are thrilled to be bringing a one of a kind Chupa Chups store in the world to the UAE. When the idea of opening a retail store for the brand cropped up, our first choice was Dubai. The city is diverse and easily accessible from the rest of the world but moreover, the UAE has brilliantly managed the pandemic with little impact on retail, making it a stable choice. Aside from this, there has been a significant tourist footfall within the country over the last few months and Mall of the Emirates happens to be an obvious choice as it is a tourist hotspot.”

Set to become one of the most loved stores in the UAE, the Chupa Chups Room will open daily from 10:00am to 12:00am.

About Chupa Chups

Chupa Chups has been conquering the heart and taste of kids and teens since 1958 with a vibrant, forever fun appeal and unusual flavours. The brand has become world famous for its round lollipops in many flavours and the flower shaped logo designed by the famous artist Salvador Dalí in the late sixties. Today the Chupa Chups Lollipops are available in more than 108 countries and the brand now sells more than 100 flavours worldwide.

About Perfetti Van Melle

Perfetti van Melle is a private company that manufactures and distributes sugar confectionery and chewing gum in more than 150 countries. To date, Perfetti van Melle is a world leader in the confectionery world, thanks to strong and internationally recognized brands such as Mentos, Chupa Chups, Frisk, Fruittella, Alpenliebe, Smint, Golia, Happydent, Big Babol and Airheads.

