The France Pavilion is delighted to announce that the new temporary exhibition will be a Chromosaturation, 1965/2013 by Carlos Cruz-Diez (1923–2019). The participative artwork will be part of the arts-and-culture initiatives under the France Pavilion’s theme “Light, Enlightenment.” From December 13, 2021 - January 14, 2022, visitors of all ages are invited to experience Cruz-Diez’s seminal work, considered a synthesis of his lifelong study of color.
Originally conceptualized in 1965, Chromosaturation consists of three consecutive chambers: one red, one green, and one blue, that immerse visitors in a total monochromatic environment, stimulating their perceptions of color. Adriana Cruz, President of the CDF Board of Directors, states “As custodians of the legacy of my father, the CDF is excited to share his work with new audiences at the great scale that this major event provides.”
The presentation of Carlos Cruz-Diez’s Chromosaturation, 1965/2013 is the result of a collaborative effort between the France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, La Patinoire Royale - Galerie Valérie Bach, Atelier Cruz-Diez Paris, and the Cruz-Diez Foundation. Carlos Cruz-Diez Jr., Chairman of CDF’s Advisory Council and General Director of Atelier Cruz-Diez lead this initiative, ensuring the installation and visitor’s experience of the work followed Cruz-Diez principles and directions, to preserve and advance the legacy of this pioneering Franco-Venezuelan artist.
For more than five decades, Cruz-Diez studied the properties and perception of color, engaging the response of the human eye and highlighting color’s participatory nature.
Carlos Cruz-Diez, Chromosaturation, 1965/2013, France Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021
