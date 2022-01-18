PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt: Capiter, a Cairo-based B2B e-commerce platform, announced the appointment of Simon Comina as the new Chief Financial Officer to support the company in its rapid growth.
In his role as Capiter’s CFO, Simon will further develop the Finance function and effectively oversee the financial reporting, risk management, tax and compliance, financial planning and analysis and business partnering of the Company as well as leading the investor relations.
“I am excited to step into the CFO role at Capiter and continue to help the Company execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to growing the already exceptional team of leaders I have encountered since I joined and ensure that company culture remains top of mind with all my peers, the essence of a successful and result driven leadership team. I am also really eager to be part of a transformation in the Egyptian ecosystem, one of the most promising economies in the MENA region,” Simon said in a statement.
Simon previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel of Property Finder Group, Dubai for five years. He also holds board seats and advisory roles in different companies, active in various sectors, such real estate fintech, E-potek SA (Switzerland), B2B marketplace, marquerie.co (France), car marketplace, Dubicars (UAE). Simon received his science bachelor’s degree from College Calvin in Geneva and received his master’s degree in Law from the University of Geneva.
Mahmoud Nouh, founder and CEO of Capiter, commented "I am thrilled to welcome Simon on board as the company’s CFO. He has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking, and financial acumen. We look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to grow, scale our operations, and pursue our path to profitability.”
As part of its regional expansion plan, Capiter has recently opened a new office in Dubai at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the epicenter for the regional financial leaders and investors. The office already has 30 employees operating on its premises.
