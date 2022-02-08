Dubai: The Brazil Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai today celebrated the achievement of being chosen as a country which houses three of the seven world wonders and nature attractions– the Iguacu waterfalls, the Amazon, and The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, built in 1931.

In a ceremony at the pavilion, New7Wonders, the organization that spearheads the voting campaign to select the new seven wonders of world and nature every year from across the world, unveiled specially designed Wonder Markers at the Brazil Pavilion, as part of celebrating and honoring the countries in the new list of attractions and are participants at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The selection process of the new seven wonders of world and nature preceded an arduous process of voting wherein over 600 million voters took part.

Commenting on the achievement, Elias Martins Filho, Commissioner-General for Brazil pavilion at the Expo 2020, said, “We are extremely proud to host New7Wonders at our pavilion and celebrate the achievement of having three world wonders – Iguacu Waterfalls, the Amazon Forest and The Christ Redeemer, the world-famous statue built in 1931 -- out of the total officially voted New 7 Wonders of the World and New 7 Wonders of Nature.”

Bernard Weber, President and Founder of New7Wonders, said: “These are great symbols of unity which respect and celebrate the cultural and natural diversity on our planet. At Expo 2020 in Dubai, where a great number of nations come together, the unveiling of the Wonder Markers connects the heart of Expo directly with all the Wonders across the world.”

“By actively participating with hundreds of millions of votes, people from around the world have defined and given us the official New 7 Wonders of the past two thousand years. And by doing so, all the participants have also created what I call Global Memory: a canon of seven things that every human being can and will remember in the future,” he added.

Congratulating Brazil, the New7Wonders Director Mr. Jean Paul de la Fuente, said: “Brazil is uniquely blessed by being the nation with three officially voted Wonders of its own and that it shares with neighbouring nations: the Cristo Redentor (Christ the Redeemer) in Rio, the Iguacu Falls shared with Argentina, and the Amazon shared with another 8 countries. And now this uniqueness is featured with its own special Wonder Markers at the historic World Expo in Dubai. And now everyone can see the precise distance from the centre of the Expo to all of the Brazilian wonders.”

The Wonder Markers are part of the global strategy of New7Wonders to support the visibility and importance of the officially voted New 7 Wonders of the World and the New 7 Wonders of Nature.

The other countries in the list with wonders of the world include Mexico (Chichen Itza), Italy (Collosseum), China (Great Wall) Peru (Machu Pichu), Jordan (Petra) and India (Taj Mahal). The New 7 Wonders of Nature list includes Bolivia, Columbia, Ecuador, Guiane, Guyana and Peru, Suriname and Venezuela since all these countries including Brazil share the Amazon, Vietnam (Ha Long), Argentina which shares the Iguacu waterfalls with Brazil, South Korea (Jeju Island), Indonesia (Komodo), the Philippines (Puerto Princesa Underground River) and South Africa (Table Mountain).

About Brazil pavilion at Expo 2020

The Brazilian pavilion will be part of this last thematic axis, reaffirming the importance of biodiversity, culture of environmental preservation, competitiveness based on sustainability and the portrait of Brazilian multiculturalism.

Expo Dubai 2020 represents a singular moment of promotion of Brazilian diversity and an opportunity to tell the world of its unique features. The event is linked to the efforts of Apex-Brazil in the commercial promotion of agribusiness, innovative technologies, as well as the construction of an economically attractive country image and a natural destination for foreign investments. It will also contribute to reinforcing the regional, gastronomic and ethnic multiplicity and immigration diversity of Brazil.

Apex-Brazil is responsible for building the pavilion and organizing the Brazilian participation at Expo Dubai. In 2015, the agency organized the Brazilian participation at Expo Milano and, in 2010, at the Expo Shanghai.

