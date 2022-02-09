Brands For Less (BFL) Group, one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware, has improved its Smile More loyalty program in a bid to provide a more rewarding shopping experience to its customers.

Customers used to earn 1 Smile More point for every AED 2 spent. The new point system offers double points to every AED 1 transaction across all BFL shops and platforms. Membership in the program is categorized as Yellow Tier and Black Tier, both offer exclusive benefits and rewards such as birthday deals and cashback.

To qualify and maintain membership for the Black Card tier, customers have to collect a minimum of 8,000 Smile points annually. Yellow Card members who accumulated more than 8,000 points within a year will get an automatic upgrade and be notified through SMS and e-mail address provided during the registration process.

Ayman Beydoun, Chief Operating Office of BFL Group, said: “Customers are always looking for a remarkable and rewarding shopping experience, which is why we are constantly improving our services and programs. This improved loyalty program is in line with our goals to provide old and new customers exceptional value and strengthen our relationship with them.”

“Customer service is an integral part of our commitment, and we operate with a customer-centric approach. The best interests of our customers are the basis of our plans, strategies, and programs. And with these initiatives and newly opened outlets, we are looking forward to another year of strong sales growth,” he added.

The improved loyalty program is part of the Group’s strategies to attract more customers this first quarter, in addition to its distinct selling methods, exclusive prices, product diversification, and rapid expansion plans. The company is set to unveil more initiatives and plans for this year.

BFL Group is known for its unique shopping concepts and keeping customers engaged with their wide selection of items from more than 3,000 brands. It has recently opened Luxury For Less, an addition to known brands such as Brands For Less, Homes For Less, Toys For Less, Muy Mucho, and Tchibo.

Membership to the Smile More loyalty program is free, and every customer is eligible for one account. For more information, please visit: https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/loyaltyprogram/

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022