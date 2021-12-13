Doha - Qatar: Generation Amazing, the human and social legacy programme at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), has announced beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”) as Media Partner for the third edition of its festival - held under the theme "All In".

This forms an integral part of the two entities’ long-standing partnership since 2019. During this third edition, beIN will broadcast the festival highlights to its viewers across the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA); aiming to use the power of sport to educate and empower youth across the MENA region and the world and showcasing how it can transform communities. beIN will also broadcast the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM semi-finals live at a special screening; enabling more than 300 of the festival’s participants and delivery partners to enjoy the tournament.

Moza Al Mohannadi, Director of Marketing and Communications at Generation Amazing, commented: “We value our ongoing partnership with beIN, noting the major role the Group plays in spreading awareness of the programme's activities, as well as its unmatched capabilities in reaching young people across MENA”.

Al Mohannadi added: “The support that the Generation Amazing programme enjoys - whether through its festivals or via other events and programmes - reflects the extent to which various institutions are committed to supporting youth across the Arab world and empowering them through sports”.

Jassim Al-Muftah, Director of Corporate Communications at beIN MENA, said: "We are proud to continue this important partnership with Generation Amazing and we look forward to witnessing the participation of Arab youth during the festival". He added: “At beIN, we believe in the importance of sport and our role as a leading regional and global broadcaster to inspire future generations of athletes and fans, using the power of sport to educate and empower young people around the world”.

beIN’s support of this year’s Generation Amazing Festival falls under the global broadcaster’s various other social initiatives, most notably beINSPIRED and beIN ACADEMY, in addition to the entity’s humanitarian partnerships with the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, and other global institutions.

Qatar Foundation’s Oxygen Park will host the festival, which will take place from 14-18 December, with the participation of youth from the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ participating countries. The festival will celebrate the " 'One Goal Arabia" initiative, which was launched in cooperation between Generation Amazing, Aurora for Training and Development, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Confederation of African Football.

This year's edition of the festival is organised in cooperation with Qatar Foundation as strategic partner, and with the support of the International Football Association (FIFA), Qatar Airways, Qatar Football Association, and Qatar Museums. This is in addition to Aurora for Training and Development, beIN as a media partner, CONCACAF, Doha Debates, International Federation of Red Cross, QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company, Red Crescent Societies, World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), and Visa.

Since its launch, the programme has succeeded in reaching more than 725,000 beneficiaries from around the world, contributing to improving communities. By 2022, the programme aims to impact the lives of one million people positively.

