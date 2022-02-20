The launch of the AAN Digital Hub marks a significant step in treating pulmonary hypertension in the Kingdom, embracing technology to improve patient outcomes in line with Vision 2030 and the National Health Transformation Program in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh – Bayer has announced the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first digital hub for the management of pulmonary hypertension (PH), built to address gaps in diagnosis and treatment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made at the SAPH 15th annual conference.

Representing a collaboration between Bayer and the Saudi Association for Pulmonary Hypertension (SAPH), the AAN digital hub seeks to enhance PH treatment by facilitating virtual referrals and knowledge exchange between experts, physicians, and patients.

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a severe, progressive, and life-threatening disorder of the lungs and heart in which the blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries is above normal often leading to heart failure and death. Patients develop high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, which causes breathlessness, fatigue and hinders their ability to work and carry out everyday activities, such as walking short distances or climbing stairs. PH can affect people of all ages, including children, though its prevalence can increase up to 10% in individuals aged more than 65 years[1].

Commenting on the significance of this launch Hussein El Hakim, Managing Director & Commercial Area Head Pharmaceuticals Division for Bayer in Saudi Arabia, said, "At Bayer, our sole purpose is to improve the lives of people and we believe that the digital transformation in healthcare affords us the opportunity to do just that for PH patients in the Kingdom. By having a centralized hub for awareness, consultation, and referral, we can not only improve the day-to-day management of PH but increase prevention through early diagnosis and frequent checks among patients. We look forward to continuing our support for healthcare innovation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as it comes closer to fulfilling Vision 2030.”

Dr Abdullah Aldalaan, President, SAPH said, “With the management of the COVID-19 pandemic taking precedence, pulmonologists have been challenged in reaching PH patients and delivering the diagnostic and treatment capabilities they need. This called for a digital-first solution that can adapt to today’s needs while aligning with the National Health Transformation Program. With the country’s first digital hub for PH treatment, we seek to remotely address these challenges, close the gap between patients and practitioners, and enhance PH management as a whole in Saudi Arabia.”

Following a meeting of experts to discuss the future of PH treatment in the Kingdom, Bayer worked closely with SAPH to develop the country’s first digital solution that offers two dedicated interfaces for patients and healthcare professionals. The AAN Digital Hub will give patients access to virtual clinics with dedicated experts and nurses as well as a repository of knowledge to strengthen disease awareness. Medical staff, in turn, will have easier access to expert referrals, a detailed registry of PH patients in KSA, and an easy-to-use platform to manage individual cases.

The AAN Digital Hub, which will be downloadable for free on iOS and Android, was officially launched at the 15th Annual Conference of the Saudi Association for Pulmonary Hypertension (SAPH), where it was introduced to healthcare professionals in attendance. To protect patient privacy, healthcare professionals will create individual accounts for their patients using unique IDs that will be required to access the app. Patients will be able to access the platform during the app’s next phase which is slated for April to May 2022.

-Ends-

Contact:

Sami Joost

Head of Communications / Public Affairs, Science & Sustainability (PASS) – Middle East

Email: sami.joost@bayer.com

For Medical Information: med-info.me@bayer.com

For Safety Reporting: pv.me@bayer.com

Find more information at www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

[1] “A global view of pulmonary hypertension”, Marius M Hoeper, March 11, 2016

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022