Kuwait: As part of the company’s strategic transformation and updated brand purpose, Bayan Dental recently unveiled its revamped corporate identity, including a brand-new logo, visual identity and new luxury flagship clinic inaugurated at Al Hamra Business Tower.

The rebranding comes as part of a comprehensive long-term business strategy being rolled out by Bayan Medical – the holding company that owns and operates Bayan Dental. This transformation is a comprehensive project that encompasses every aspect of business and operations. Designed to reflect Bayan Dental’s leadership position in the market and its elevated patient offering, the new corporate identity focuses on capturing the core characteristics that define the Bayan brand: holistic, innovative, modern and comforting. The new flagship clinic was also designed to deliver a whole new dental experience to patients; offering a luxurious space, handpicked amenities and a natural, relaxing environment.

Speaking about this transformation, Bayan Medical’s CEO, Dr. Mohammed AlQemlas, said: “Today, Bayan is embarking on a whole new chapter of its story, taking a bold step forward to expand its operations and elevate its offering even further. With this evolution on the business front, it was natural for our visual identity to undergo its own transformation, in order to accurately represent and portray who we have become today as a brand and as a company.”

Adding: “This is so much more than just a logo change; this is a major turning point for our entire organization. Our goal is to re-imagine the entire patient experience, creating a holistic, comfortable environment offering the best standards of care and highest level of clinical excellence – with leading experts you can trust. The Bayan experience is personalized, elevated and unlike anything else found in the market today.”

It serves to note, Bayan Dental is one of the oldest and most well-recognized names in the dental field in Kuwait, with a 20-year legacy of excellence and more than 100,000 smiles treated. With a team of more than thirty internationally-trained, board-certified specialists and consultants across every dental specialty, Bayan offers a full range of cosmetic and medical dental health services to all patients employing the most advanced dental technologies and solutions – such as 3D digital x-rays and digital scanning machines. In addition to its new flagship in Al Hamra, Bayan Dental currently operates three other clinics: in Salmiya, Jahra and Egaila. Bayan Dental also operates its own fully equipped digital dental lab servicing its clinics.

